Integrity Locums Expands Executive Team in Response to Rapid Growth

DENVER, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Locums, a full-service locum tenens staffing firm named to the 2023 Staffing Industry Analysts list of the Largest U.S. Locum Tenens Staffing Firms and a 2023 Certified Great Place to Work, announced exciting additions and changes to its executive leadership team.

After more than 12 exciting and rewarding years building an amazing locums company, CEO Tim Devereux and Managing Partner Lacey Salzer have transitioned to advisory roles on the board and will continue sharing their expertise and guidance.

Integrity Locums founders transition to advisory roles, name a new CEO, and expand the executive leadership team.

Jeff Files, President of Integrity Locums since 2017, has moved to the CEO role. Over the past seven years Jeff has created a culture of inclusion and positivity, while also delivering industry leading growth. "I am honored to be named as CEO of such an incredible organization," Files said. He continued, "Tim and Lacey's hard work and dedication over the last 12 years have created an extraordinary organization, and I'm excited to continue working with all the experienced leaders we have to take Integrity Locums to even greater success."

Files has also been instrumental in acquiring and developing an industry leading team. Now, as Chief Executive Officer, he will work with the newly completed executive team to continue Integrity Locums' growth and success.

In the fall of 2022, Integrity Locums welcomed SVP of Sales, Michelle Savell, and SVP of Finance, Kate Saia. They joined Michael Steiner, SVP of Sales, and Lisa Regalado, SVP of Human Resources, as the newest members of the executive team. Leah Martinez, SVP of Marketing, was promoted to the team in December 2023. Together, this dynamic team of leaders will position Integrity Locums for continued growth and success in the ever-evolving locum tenens marketplace.

Savell, previously SVP at USN (FKA US Nursing), brings more than ten years of leadership experience in healthcare staffing, and has spent the last year transforming the onboarding program and together with Steiner, accelerating growth. Saia, a licensed CPA who holds a Master of Science in Accounting, joined Integrity from Deloitte. Utilizing her background in audit and advisory roles, Saia and her team provide the executive leadership team with reliable financial reporting and planning to responsibly grow and build the business.

Regalado, who joined the company in 2018 and draws on more than 15 years of HR experience, has helped create and nurture an award-winning culture and benefits program. She now also leads the travel and credentialing teams at Integrity Locums. Steiner is an experienced sales leader who has been with the company since 2017. He has overseen massive growth in the sales organization since his start. Previously Vice President at TIVA Healthcare, Steiner has mentored multiple million-dollar billers, and is known for his passion for sales and development. Martinez has more than 12 years of experience in healthcare marketing with more than eight years in healthcare staffing. In addition to leading the marketing, sales operations, and process improvement departments at Integrity Locums, Martinez was recognized as a 2023 World Staffing Companies Leader to Watch and serves as an Advisory Board member for the Strategic AI Program at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs.

"We are excited to have this experienced group of strong leaders to help capitalize on our recent growth and forward momentum," stated Allison Beer, Chief People Officer. Beer added, "Whether we find them internally or outside the company, we are focused on developing innovative leaders who will continue our upward trajectory while maintaining the culture that makes Integrity special."

About Integrity Locums:

Integrity Locums is an award-winning, full-service locum tenens staffing firm committed to matching high-quality physicians and advanced practice providers with healthcare facilities facing coverage challenges. In partnership with physicians, advanced practice providers, and healthcare facilities across the country, Integrity is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the exceptional care they deserve when they need it most. Visit ihcl.com for more information and connect with Integrity on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

