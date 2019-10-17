Integrity Locums Promotes Jeff Files to President After Experiencing Industry-Leading Growth

Files' career began 15 years ago, first as a territory consultant and soon after as Executive Vice President at Martin, Fletcher where he developed and led a new division to $24M in less than five years. Jeff's focus on culture and personnel development has led him to several successful executive roles including a Vice President position at Fastaff Travel Nursing, where during his tenure as the leader of recruitment the company experienced an increase in revenue from $75M to over $200M in just two years.

"I feel so honored to be named President of such an incredible organization," Files explains. "From the beginning of my tenure at Integrity Locums, Tim Devereux [Integrity Locums' CEO] has offered me the support and autonomy that allows me to continually make decisions that will positively impact our company and our people," he continued. "I am so lucky and grateful for the relationships that I have built in the last two years, and I love that we make a difference in so many people's lives," he finished.

"We are so excited for Jeff to take this next step at Integrity Locums," added Tim Devereux. "Jeff has been instrumental in nurturing a culture that has allowed our team to grow professionally and personally," he continued. "Jeff cares deeply about every member of our team and everyone can feel it. He makes everyone around him better, especially our leaders," finished Devereux.

About Integrity Locums: Integrity Locums is an award-winning, full-service locum tenens staffing firm that is committed to matching high-quality physicians and advanced practice providers with healthcare facilities facing coverage challenges. In partnership with physicians, advanced practice providers, and healthcare facilities across the country, Integrity is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the exceptional care they deserve when they need it most. Visit ihcl.com for more information and connect with Integrity on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

