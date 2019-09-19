Integrity Locums Secures Spot on Staffing Industry Analysts' 2019 List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Locums, an award-winning, rapidly-growing full-service locum tenens staffing firm joins Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, in announcing Integrity Locums' inclusion on the 2019 List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms. Securing their spot as the 32nd fastest-growing staffing firm and 5th fastest-growing locum tenens firm on the 2019 list, Integrity Locums is celebrating its second consecutive year as a leader in growth among all US-based staffing firms. If you're interested in joining a fast-growing company who values individual contributions, you're invited to visit ihcl.com and submit your resume.

The 2019 List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms is comprised of 94 companies that span various industries. The list ranks firms by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for staffing revenue from 2014-2018. During that time, Integrity Locums experienced an impressive 33.3% CAGR, exceeding the list average of 27.4%.

"We are incredibly honored to have earned a spot for the second year in a row on the closely watched List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms," acknowledged Tim Devereux, CEO of Integrity Locums. He continued, "I've said it time and time again, we owe our success in growth to our very talented team, who we believe are the best in the business. Our focus on hiring the right people for the right roles and supporting their autonomy and career development have brought us to the peak of effectiveness. We're excited to see what 2020 will bring," Devereux finished.

"The companies ranked on this year's list are breaking through barriers to growth across revenue thresholds, industry sectors, business models and a highly competitive talent landscape," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "We offer our congratulations to the fastest growing firms on the rapid growth they've achieved and their individual commitments to a high-performance culture."

About Integrity Locums: Integrity Locums is an award-winning, full-service locum tenens staffing firm that is committed to matching high-quality physicians and advanced practice providers with healthcare facilities facing coverage challenges. In partnership with physicians, advanced practice providers, and healthcare facilities across the country, Integrity is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the exceptional care they deserve when they need it most. Visit ihcl.com for more information and connect with Integrity on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

