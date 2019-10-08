Integrity Marketing Group Continues Rapid Expansion with Acquisition of Medicare Advantage Specialists

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products to the Senior Market, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Medicare Advantage Specialists, an insurance marketing organization headquartered in Hoover, Alabama. As part of the deal, Medicare Advantage Specialists President and CEO Jerry Klamer will become an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, Medicare Advantage Specialists is a nationally recognized, award-winning insurance marketing organization and a national leader in the Medicare insurance market. The company is a trusted source in the brokerage industry for Medicare knowledge, trends and news. In addition to a comprehensive suite of Medicare Advantage products, the company offers final expense, supplemental health insurance, dental/vision/hearing, prescription drug plans, life insurance and annuities.

"It's an absolute honor to welcome one of the best known brands in the Medicare market to the Integrity family," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "Not only will Medicare Advantage Specialists help us grow our Medicare Advantage sales, but we will be able to provide the rocket fuel that it takes to bring Medicare Advantage Specialists to the next level in the industry."

"This agreement marks the 24th acquisition by Integrity in just the past two years and we have no plans on slowing down," said Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity. "Integrity continues to attract the best of the best by putting agents first and enabling our partners to accomplish more than they ever dreamed possible."

"Our excitement about the resources we'll have at our fingertips is just phenomenal," said Klamer. "While I knew we needed scale and infrastructure to grow to the next level, I also wanted to stay engaged in the business and to keep Medicare Advantage Specialists running the way we know best. Integrity is going to enable a huge advance for our company, our employees and our distribution channel."

"I have known Bryan and his partners since they started Integrity and it's amazing to see what they have done for our entire industry," said Shana Clark, Vice President, Medicare Advantage Specialists. "We have admired what has been accomplished at Integrity, and we are excited to gain the additional resources and services that Integrity offers to help us expand faster on the combined platform."

Watch the following video for more details to Medicare Advantage Specialists' decision to partner with Integrity: www.integritymarketing.com/medadv



About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. Integrity develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network, which includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country and over 225,000 independent agents. Integrity's over 500 employees serve 4 million clients. In 2019, Integrity will help insurance carriers place $2 billion in new premiums. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

