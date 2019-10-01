Integrity Marketing Group Expands Arkansas Presence with Acquisition of Drennan Insurance Marketing

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products to the Senior Market, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Drennan Insurance Marketing, Inc., an insurance marketing organization headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. As part of the deal, the Drennan family will become owners in Integrity. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Drennan Insurance Marketing is one of the oldest and most respected insurance brokerage agencies in the Southeast. The company provides a full spectrum of products for the senior market, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements, final expense, long term care and annuities.

"Larry and his family have built an enduring legacy through their commitment to service and family values," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "Drennan Insurance Marketing is highly respected in the Senior Market and we're thrilled to bring them on board as we further expand Integrity's presence in the region."

"This opportunity with Integrity delivers all the pieces we need to be a successful company for many years into the future," said Larry Drennan, President & CEO of Drennan Insurance Marketing. "This is going to be a great partnership for our employees and the agents we serve."

Watch the following video for more details to Drennan's decision to partner with Integrity: www.integritymarketing.com/drennan

"We have achieved record growth year after year, but Integrity will give us access to additional products, resources and services that will bring more opportunity and value for our agents and employees than we could ever accomplish on our own," said Billy Drennan, Vice President of Sales at Drennan Insurance Marketing. "With this partnership, we haven't even scratched the surface of what we can achieve as partners with the most respected agencies in the Senior Market."



About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. Integrity develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network, which includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country and over 225,000 independent agents. Integrity's over 500 employees serve 4 million clients. In 2019, Integrity will help insurance carriers place $2 billion in new premiums. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com

