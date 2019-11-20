Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest with Acquisition of Senior Solutions

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced the acquisition of Senior Solutions, an insurance marketing organization based in Omaha, Nebraska with operations throughout the greater Midwest. As part of the deal, founder Ryan Schaake will become an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Senior Solutions has five office locations supporting their clients with a full range of products including Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage, final expense and annuities. They will collectively produce almost $40 Million in annualized premium in 2019.

"I heard the buzz about Integrity and felt it would be a disservice to my entire organization if I didn't learn more about their winning model and consider partnership," said Schaake. "Sitting down with Bryan and his team, I believe the Integrity platform was made for owners like me who may be looking for the next chapter in their career but want to stay engaged as they take their business to another level."

"Ryan and his talented team have built an outstanding agency through hard work and by focusing on serving others, which lines up with the Integrity core values of partnership and service," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "They understand that success is all about collaboration, and have provided their agents with the necessary tools, resources and support to get the job done. We share that commitment and look forward to fueling growth they never thought possible."

"Ryan has dedicated over 26 years to this industry. He has served the Senior Market well and enabled the success of countless agents along the way," added Jim Sweeney, American Senior Benefits founder and Integrity Managing Partner. "His dedication to putting people in the right position to win and his willingness to grow leaders are reasons that will make him a great partner at Integrity."

More on Senior Solution's decision to join Integrity can be viewed in the following video: www.integritymarketing.com/schaake

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. Integrity develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network, which includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country and over 235,000 independent agents. Integrity's over 550 employees serve over 4 million clients. In 2019, Integrity will help insurance carriers place $2 billion in new premiums. More information is available at: www.IntegrityMarketing.com

