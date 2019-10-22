Integrity Marketing Group Expands Industry Leadership with Acquisition of Your Insurance Group

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products to the Senior Market, today announced it has acquired Your Insurance Group, LLC ("YIG"), an insurance marketing organization headquartered in Melbourne, Florida. As part of the deal, YIG co-founders Brian McCann and Avi Assouline will become owners in Integrity. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Your Insurance Group is one of the fastest-growing senior insurance marketers in the country. The company provides a full spectrum of products to over 5,000 agents including final expense, term life insurance, and mortgage protection insurance. This year, YIG will produce almost $30 million of annualized premium alongside an exclusive set cost lead program that generates in excess of 350,000 final expense and Medicare Supplement direct mail leads per month.

"Brian and Avi have created an incredible business model that has attracted some of the best and the brightest in the insurance industry," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "The training, support and lead generation they provide to their agents is exceptional, and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together as we learn from each other and collaborate on ways to better serve all of our combined agents."

"Who doesn't want to join Integrity Marketing?" said McCann. "We have grown our business every year, but we could never reach our full potential without Integrity in our corner. They have a platform unlike anything in the industry that will allow our agency partners and agents to grow their business exponentially."

"We heard a lot of industry buzz about Integrity and were curious to see what they could do for YIG," said Assouline. "From the moment we sat down with Bryan and his team, we knew this was the best choice for us and our agents. It would take us a lifetime to build the infrastructure and support system that Integrity has in place."

Watch the following video for more details to YIG's decision to partner with Integrity: www.integritymarketing.com/yig

"Today's announcement is another great step forward for Integrity," added Alan Town, President of Agent Service Connection and Managing Partner of Integrity. "As the Senior Market continues to expand, we welcome professionals like Brian and Avi who put agents first and take no shortcuts to success."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. Integrity develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network, which includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country and over 230,000 independent agents. Integrity's over 550 employees serve over 4 million clients. In 2019, Integrity will help insurance carriers place $2 billion in new premiums. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com

