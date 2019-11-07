Integrity Marketing Group Extends its Market Leadership with Acquisition of North American Senior Benefits

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire North American Senior Benefits ("NASB"), an insurance marketing organization based in Lawrenceville, Georgia. As part of the deal, NASB Co-Founder Seixas "Chad" Milner III, Co-Founder and President Craig Harvey, and the other NASB equity partners will become owners in Integrity. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

NASB is one of the nation's largest agencies focused on the final expense life insurance market with additional offerings in Senior Market products. NASB distributes their products through a vast network of more than 5,000 agents across the U.S. and will produce over $40 million in final expense annualized premiums in 2019. In 2020, Chad Milner will also be Chairman of The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies ("NAILBA"), the premier trade association in the insurance and financial services marketplace that has more than 300 member organizations who produce over $20 billion in annualized premiums.

"I've known Chad and his team for years and they want nothing less than to revolutionize this industry," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "Every NASB agent is empowered to drive their own success. Together, we will reach higher and achieve more than we ever thought possible."

"Our greatest years are ahead of us, and there is no better way to shape our future than to partner with the best and brightest people in the business," said Chad Milner, Co-Founder of NASB. "I am absolutely convinced that the best and brightest people in this industry are with Integrity Marketing, and together we will deliver the collaboration and efficiency we need to win in the marketplace."

"Partnering with Integrity is a complete game changer for our business and exactly what we've been looking for to take our agents to the next level," added Craig Harvey, Co-Founder and President of NASB. "From proprietary products to lead resources and lead inventory, the infrastructure and efficiencies Integrity provides now would take us more than a decade to acquire. Joining Integrity will be like throwing gas on a fire that is already burning bright."

"NASB is all about family and creating an atmosphere for success," said Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity. "They are an undisputed leader in the final expense market and further evidence that the absolute best in the business are drawn to Integrity as they aspire to new levels of growth."

Watch the following video to learn more about NASB's decision to partner with Integrity: www.integritymarketing.com/nasb

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. Integrity develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network, which includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country and over 235,000 independent agents. Integrity's over 550 employees serve over 4 million clients. In 2019, Integrity will help insurance carriers place $2 billion in new premiums. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

