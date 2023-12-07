Integrity, Medlogix's Expert IME Company Announces that Kevin Dingwell has Joined their Business Development Team!

Medlogix, LLC

07 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medlogix's National IME specialists, Integrity Medicolegal Enterprises, is pleased to announce that Kevin Dingwell has joined their growing team as a Regional Sales Representative. In this role, Kevin will be responsible for cultivating new client relationships and expanding IME opportunities throughout the Northeast Region.

Kevin brings over 20 years of Sales and Account Management experience in the Property and Casualty and Investigative industries and has a proven record of providing exceptional service and exceeding growth expectations.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to our expanding Business Development team," said Amy Berg, EVP of National Business Development, Professional Services/ President of Integrity. "Kevin will provide an expanded presence throughout the Northeast region where he will further develop and service our increasing portfolio of clients."

In June 2017, Medlogix, then known as CSG, completed an investment partnership with Denver, CO-based private equity firm, Excellere Partners, which enabled the organization to build on its position as a best-in-class medical claims management provider in the northeast, while significantly accelerating their national expansion. In 2018, the company introduced its new national brand identity, Medlogix, which aligned the company's corporate brand with its groundbreaking technology. The company further expanded its reach in 2018 with the strategic acquisitions of Michigan Evaluation Group and Integrity Medicolegal, providing their customers with greater geographic coverage and enhanced clinical ability.

"I am extremely excited to join the Integrity/Medlogix team," said Dingwell, "and I'm looking forward to making a positive impact on company's growth and success."

About Medlogix®

Medlogix is a technology-driven, clinically based medical claims management provider. The company offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining insurance claims, backed by over 35 years of claims management experience, and powered by advanced technology. Our complete, integrated solution includes seamless collaboration through proprietary technology; recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals; and access to a national network of premier health care providers. Visit https://medlogix.com to learn more.

About Integrity Medicolegal Enterprises

Integrity is a URAC and SOC2 accredited medicolegal consulting company that provides IMEs, medical record reviews, peer reviews and functional capacity evaluations through access to an extensive nationwide network of physicians to thousands of state-specialty combinations. Integrity has longstanding relationships with a broad range of clients in the auto, workers' compensation, liability, and disability industries. Learn more about Integrity at: www.integrityme.com.

