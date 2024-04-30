Integrity Orthopaedics Announces Closure of Series B Financing

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Orthopaedics, Inc., a company pioneering next generation solutions for soft tissue repair, has successfully closed on a Series B financing of $20.6 million. The financing was co-led by Piper Sandler Merchant Banking and an undisclosed existing investor. The company intends to use the capital to expand the US commercial launch of its initial product in the rotator cuff repair market. This milestone advances the company's vision of revolutionizing soft tissue repair with its patented technology, aiming for stronger surgical repair and enhanced long-term healing.

Integrity Orthopaedics was co-founded in 2020 by Thomas Westling, a veteran executive in medtech and previously Founder and CEO of Rotation Medical, David Crompton, Chief IP and General Counsel, and distinguished orthopaedic surgeons Dr. Patrick Connor, Dr. Howard Harris, and Dr. Marc Labbe.

"We are pleased to co-lead the Series B financing," said Tom Schnettler, Managing Director, Piper Sandler Merchant Banking. "Tom Westling is a proven entrepreneur and outstanding biomedical engineer. We see significant opportunities for Integrity Orthopaedics to transform the rotator cuff repair space, with the potential for this system to become a platform technology with broad applicability for soft tissue repairs across the human body."

"We are grateful for the support of our shareholders, who we view as a strategic asset," stated Thomas Westling, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Integrity Orthopaedics. "We have been blessed with an extraordinary set of investors, many with deep health care expertise and connections throughout the health care ecosystem, and they have consistently given us valuable counsel since our founding."

The Integrity Orthopaedics system is designed to address the biggest unmet need in rotator cuff repairs, reducing the occurrence of cuff re-tears following surgical repair. Current surgical techniques have a structural failure rate that typically averages 20-40%, with rates ranging from 8-94% in specific studies (Young, et al., 2023).

The Integrity Orthopaedics system was FDA cleared in early 2023 and initially utilized by a small group of surgeons in a limited launch. This system uses patented micro-anchors, a continuous, locking stitch, a patented instrument for anchor installation and unique operative techniques to enable physicians to dramatically improve the fixation and healing of torn tendons. The Company has begun a paced expansion of its field sales team, with the goal of working with innovative orthopedists in select markets throughout the country. This roll out is expected to broaden over time, as the Company ramps up its staffing, production volumes and physician education resources.

"The keys to maximizing the environment for rotator cuff healing are a strong initial repair coupled with a technique that allows the tendon access to the patient's biology for long-term healing," said Dr. Patrick Connor, orthopaedic shoulder surgeon at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, Chief of Sports Medicine and Shoulder & Elbow Surgery at Atrium Health, and Co-Founder of Integrity Orthopedics. "This technology achieves both goals with more fixation points than any other solution on the market. My experience using this device has shown that it not only creates a more consistent and efficient repair than other techniques, it also uniquely improves both the strength and the overall healing environment at the time of surgery. Based on the substantial increased strength of the repair and restoration of the entire rotator cuff footprint, surgeons may be more comfortable reducing postoperative sling immobilization for their patients which will lead to their faster and more complete recovery."

Integrity Orthopaedics is committed to redefining the landscape of soft tissue repair. Its initial focus is on revolutionizing the approach to rotator cuff repair, overcoming limitations of traditional techniques by enabling robust initial repair strength while fostering an optimal environment for healing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Piper Sandler Merchant Banking (PSMB) is the growth equity investment arm of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR). The PSMB team strives to partner with founders and CEOs of growing, commercial stage businesses that can benefit by leveraging Piper Sandler's knowledge, experience, capital and relationships to build market leading enterprises. PSMB provides investment advisory services through the affiliated registered investment adviser, PSC Capital Partners LLC. Learn more about Piper Sandler Merchant Banking.

