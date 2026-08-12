Partnership combines trusted local expertise with Integrity's cutting-edge technology to expand access to personalized health, life and wealth protection solutions nationwide

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Meraz Health Insurance Agency, an independent marketing organization based in Temecula, California, and led by Manuel "Manny" Meraz. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Integrity Partners with Fast-Growing Meraz Health Insurance Agency to Bring AI-Enhanced Client Support to More Americans Speed Speed

Manny Meraz's leadership style is defined by his own experiences overcoming adversity in his youth. Shaped in many ways by support from his community, he ultimately built the Meraz Health Insurance Agency to help others navigate their health coverage options with confidence. The Medicare-focused firm works to ensure that all clients receive exceptional education and guidance to make decisions that support their wellbeing — an approach that has fueled significant and consistent growth. Today, the agency's rapidly expanding team follows a relationship-first service model that delivers personalized support to clients. In addition to contributing to community initiatives and volunteer opportunities, Meraz serves his employees through ongoing training, unwavering support and beloved staff appreciation traditions.

"Manny Meraz and his team are doing more than just providing insurance — they are building long-term relationships that help every client feel valued, informed and supported," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity's national reach, combined with Meraz Health Insurance Agency's local expertise, creates a solid combination to help even more families secure their futures. By joining Integrity, Meraz Health Insurance Agency can now access cutting-edge AI-powered technology, best-in-class marketing resources and a vast network of top-tier insurance solutions to fuel growth. We're always proud to partner with leaders who share our belief that community service is a cornerstone of a great business. Manny and his team are the perfect partners to help us fulfill our mission and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the Integrity family."

"At Meraz Health Insurance Agency, we are passionate about our service-centered profession," explained Manny Meraz, CEO of Meraz Health Insurance Agency. "Serving the community is paramount to us — and Integrity offers world-class technology and partner benefits to help us fulfill our purpose. Our agents are utilizing Integrity's platform to access resources and products that help our clients optimize their overall wellness. Partnering with Integrity also expands our ability to offer a broader range of plans nationwide and further supports our clients with additional life and wealth products. Through the Integrity partner network, we can collaborate with industry leaders on trainings, best practices and referrals that help create better outcomes for all. Integrity is shaping our future by helping us solidify and strengthen our legacy of service and we're grateful to become a part of the family."

Integrity offers a comprehensive range of transformative, AI-first technology and innovative resources to help agents grow their business through enhanced service to clients. Agents work smarter using IntegrityCONNECT®, a powerful all-in-one technology platform and business growth engine, which streamlines workflows by integrating plan quoting, application, enrollment and ongoing management. Agents can broaden their impact by utilizing IntegrityCONNECT's best-in-class, demographically segmented leads system alongside an intuitive CRM that helps prioritize outreach opportunities. The Integrity platform also includes Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant that delivers in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders to help agents manage and deepen client relationships. All partners find advantages from Integrity's proprietary benefits, which include strategic leadership guidance, advanced data and analytics, and ongoing innovation designed to expand service and drive growth.

The Integrity partner network has emerged as an instrumental community of peers who strengthen each other's capabilities and share best practices — all while advancing more holistic outcomes for families and individuals. This influential collective of industry visionaries and trailblazers applies their deep experience in leading financial services and insurance institutions to help today's consumers protect their life, health and wealth more holistically. Their collaborative efforts are optimizing insurance and financial services processes to make them simpler, more streamlined and ultimately more human.

For more information about Meraz Health Insurance Agency's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/MerazHealth.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Meraz Health Insurance Agency

Meraz Health Insurance Agency is a Temecula, California-based insurance brokerage specializing in Medicare Advantage, prescription drug and Medicare supplement plans. The firm has a successful, decade-long track record and deep commitment to the Latino community. It has also developed an education-first approach that empowers clients to compare options and choose the plan that best fits their needs — all backed by a dedicated team focused on providing year-round support to clients. From ordering plan materials and scheduling transportation to helping clients find a new primary care physician, the Meraz Health team operates with a hands-on commitment to service. Their care and compassion have helped the agency earn a five-star reputation and build lasting trust with the clients and communities they serve.

SOURCE Integrity