INTEGRITY Security Services Delivers Macomb County Department of Roads SCMS V2X Certificates for the County and Detroit OEMs via the ISS Security Credential Management Service

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) today announces its Security Credential Management Service (SCMS) has been selected by the Macomb County Department of Roads (MCDR) to deliver SCMS V2X certificates to DSRC and C-V2X Road Side Units (RSUs) and On-Board Units (OBUs) throughout Macomb County. The ISS SCMS issues IEEE 1609.2 compliant certificates to these end entity V2X devices and is tied to the ISS V2X Root CA that was created under the WebTrust for Certification Authorities auditing framework, the same framework used to assure the secure and safe operations of the underlying security of Internet e-commerce activity. This Root CA together with the ISS SCMS, collectively known as the Security Credential Management System (SCMS), will serve the needs of Macomb County's V2X Connected Vehicle system.

"We are committed to improving Macomb County's transportation network by using state-of-the-art communications technology for traffic safety, smart infrastructure and connected vehicles," said MCDR Director Bryan Santo. "We are incorporating the future of mobility and technology to create a modern, efficient and reliable transportation network that will serve our region well into the future."

MCDR is deploying connected vehicle technology at more than 650 intersections for broadcasting signal phase and timing (SPaT) and other traffic information messages. Broadcasting SPaT messages allows existing and future applications in vehicles to make intersections significantly safer for all drivers, by letting drivers and vehicles know when their light will turn red. Investing in this technology builds on Macomb County's foundation of modern traffic signal controllers to create a county-wide intelligent transportation system (ITS). MCDR's intersections provide an environment for testing vehicle applications by the organizations developing the in-vehicle systems and safety applications that move priority vehicles such as fire trucks through intersections quickly and smoothly.

"Macomb County's SPaT challenge, located near all of the Big 3 Detroit auto makers, is now serving as a vital link in the deployment of secure V2X technologies and ISS looks forward to supporting Macomb County's rollout of this life-saving technology," says David Sequino, Co-Founder and President of INTEGRITY Security Services.

ISS' SCMS provides a highly scalable system for issuing security credentials to Connected Vehicle RSUs' and OBUs' components, as well as the tools needed by traffic management authorities to monitor end entity certificate usage. "ISS is pleased to work with Macomb County and its ecosystem of vehicle OEMs and RSU and OBU suppliers to ensure interoperability both within the Macomb County ecosystem as well as with other states' and counties' CV programs," says Murray Egan, Director of Sales for INTEGRITY Security Services.

The ISS SCMS is the de facto standard and global leader serving more Connected Vehicle projects than any other SCMS in the world. The ISS SCMS is the only SCMS scalable to meet Global needs for both production and ongoing device top-offs.

The ISS SCMS has now been used to create two national-level credential management systems. In 2017, ISS delivered the V2X Root CA and Certificate Management System which actively serve North American connected vehicle projects. This Root CA has attained and maintained the WebTrust for Certification Authorities Trust Services Seal. In 2019, ISS delivered Australia's Queensland C-ITS Security Credential Management System (AU CSCMS) which includes the current Australian C-ITS Root CA. In addition to these production-grade systems, ISS provides the SCMS infrastructures used throughout the world in various pilots, trials, and research projects.

INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Hills Software, established to provide best practice embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart connected devices from cyber security attacks. End-to-end automotive solutions range from secure ECU platforms to large-scale public key management systems to supply chain security solutions. As the leading V2X certificate provider, ISS operates the V2X Root CA and provides its V2X Certificate Management Service (CMS) to both DSRC and C-V2X OBUs and RSUs used in USDOT CV Pilots and other State and Local DOT projects across the United States.

