INTEGRITY Security Services Device Management Dashboard (DMD) Service Provides the V2X /C2X Ecosystem with End-to-End OBU & RSU Visibility for Better Network Management

As the leading provider of the national SCMS Service for C-V2X and V2X systems, ISS is continuing to build out operational solutions to secure the V2X ecosystem to help assure its secure and reliable operation as a safety-critical system. The ISS DMD Service is essential to ensuring the integrity of the information in the V2X ecosystem because it provides traffic management centers with the ability to monitor, track, and manage security certificates for any device on their networks. The DMD Service not only gives traffic management centers the confidence in the accuracy of the data they are seeing, but it also provides unprecedented visibility to troubleshoot any network issues they may have. Both the ISS CMS and the ISS DMD Service are designed to provide these services on a scalable and efficient international level.

"The promise of the V2X ecosystem is to save lives while reducing accidents and congestion. Ensuring that global V2X, C-V2X and C2X systems are secure and provide reliable data is essential. The ISS Device Management Dashboard Service is a critical component for device and certificate management to ensure all elements in DOT safety-critical networks are secure," says David Sequino, Co-Founder and President of INTEGRITY Security Services. "We are pleased to offer this service to federal, state, and local DOTs."

"Neaera works on multiple connected vehicle projects. Having OBU and RSU certificate management visibility in real time fills a critical gap in our solutions to keep our CAV devices and infrastructure up and running," says Tony English, Owner of Neaera Consulting Group. "Certificate management and visibility of network issues have been a challenge for our state and local DOT clients. The ISS CMS DMD Service is a game-changer allowing us to fill this gap. For the first time, this solution gives us much needed visibility while ensuring the integrity of our connected vehicle networks."

INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Hills Software, established to provide best practice embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart connected devices from cyber security attacks. End-to-end automotive solutions range from secure ECU platforms to large-scale public key management systems to supply chain security solutions. As the leading V2X certificate provider, ISS operates the V2X Root CA and provides its V2X Certificate Management Service (CMS) to both DSRC and C-V2X OBUs and RSUs used in USDOT CV Pilots and other State and Local DOT projects across the United States. For more information, please visit www.ghsiss.com.

