INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) Delivers Australia's C-ITS Security Credential Management System (CCMS)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) today announces the delivery of the world's first production-grade Root Certificate Authority (CA) that is based on ETSI Cooperative Intelligent Transport System (C-ITS) standards. This Root CA was created under the WebTrust for Certification Authorities auditing framework, the same framework used to assure the secure and safe operations of the underlying security of Internet e-commerce activity. This Root CA together with the ISS Enrollment Authority and Authorization Authority, collectively known as the C-ITS Security Credential Management System (CCMS, also SCMS), will serve the needs of Australia's C-ITS system.

This AU CCMS will provide the security underpinning needed to deploy C-ITS technology along roadways and in vehicles throughout Australia. "Confidence in the security of connected vehicles is key to their successful introduction onto our roads. The creation of a world-class SCMS in Australia, led by Transport and Main Roads Queensland, creates vital protection for vehicle communications now and into the future. iMOVE is excited to be working with TMR, DITCRD and ISS to help pave the way for secure connected transport on our roads," says Ian Christensen, Managing Director, iMOVE (https://imoveaustralia.com).

"Australia has now taken a leadership role in the deployment of C-ITS technologies and ISS looks forward to supporting Australia's rollout of this life-saving technology. Australia's experiences and learnings can help inform the use of C-ITS systems around the world, as well as help guide global technical and operational standards. This will help ensure that the needs of Australia are covered in international C-ITS standards that are followed by automobile manufacturers," says David Sequino, Co-Founder and President of INTEGRITY Security Services.

ISS CMS provides a highly scalable system for issuing security credentials to C-ITS components. These include On-Board Units (OBUs) and Roadside Units (RSUs), as well as tools used by traffic management authorities. "ISS is pleased to work with Australia to assure that their C-ITS system provides their citizens with a secure, reliable and scalable C-ITS ecosystem while providing the necessary privacy protections," says Bill Lattin, Chief Security Officer of INTEGRITY Security Services.

The ISS CMS is the de facto standard and global leader serving more Connected Vehicle projects than any other SCMS in the world. The ISS CMS is the only SCMS scalable to meet global needs for production. The ISS CMS can scale to 150B certificates annually making it the largest Public Key Infrastructure ever conceived in the world.

ISS CMS has now been utilized to create two national-level credential management systems. In 2017, ISS delivered the Root CA and Certificate Management System which actively serve North American connected vehicle projects. This Root CA has attained and maintained the WebTrust for Certification Authorities Trust Services Seal. And now in 2019, ISS has delivered Australia's national C-ITS Security Credential Management System (AU CCMS). In addition to these production-grade systems, ISS provides the SCMS/CCMS infrastructures used throughout the world in various pilots, trials, and research projects.

