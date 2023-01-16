Integrity Sports Agency 3rd Annual Coat Drive Sets Another Record

Anthony Fletcher, Sr. Leads the ISA Team in Raising Over $16000

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Sports Agency (ISA), a boutique sports agency, specialists in representing basketball talent, today announced the third annual coat drive set a record. ISA under the leadership of Founder and CEO Anthony Fletcher, Sr. in their commitment to community service raised over $16.445 to purchase and distribute new coats for the 2022 winter season.

3rd Annual Coat Drive

The 2022 Winter Coat Drive goal as set by Mr. Fletcher was $15,000. The ISA Team of staff, clients, friends, and supporters were inspired by Anthony Fletcher, Sr. to supersede the goal for the 3rd consecutive year. As of the date of this announcement the ISA coat drive has the funds to purchase and distribute over 450 new coats throughout the Chicagoland communities.

"With predictions for an especially brutally cold winter throughout Chicagoland during the 2022-2023 winter season I set a higher goal for the ISA 3rd annual coat drive," noted Anthony Fletcher, Sr., NBPA and FIBA Certified Player Agent. He continued, "I am extremely appreciative of those who contribute to make this coat drive a success. The generosity of the ISA staff, clients, vendors, supporters, and community makes the annual coat drive a success. Each year we have scored more than anticipated and ISA has been able to affect meaningful change in Chicagoland. In the Windy City and the surrounding communities, a warm coat is not a luxury, it is an essential. I would like to personally thank those who contributed to this community endeavor sponsored and directed by ISA."

The 2022 ISA 3rd Annual Coat Drive will, as in the past, partner with local churches, non-profit shelters, and community service organizations to distribute the coats. These boots on the ground local organizations are the most effective way to distribute coats to those in need.

This year the ISA 3rd Annual Coat Drive will target distribution to the Chicagoland communities of Matterson, Il, Orland Park, IL, Pinley Park, IL and the city proper. As in the past 2 years, it is expected that late donations will push the record setting total higher. All donations will continue to be accepted and coats distributed throughout the winter season.

Integrity Sports Agency is a boutique sports representation agency located in Orland Park IL dedicated to a client-centric mission of personalized service. ISA represents the person who is the athlete before, during and after their playing career. ISA serves the athlete client with customized financial literacy, nutritional, and training programs orchestrated by a dedicated customized team.

Founder, President, and CEO Anthony Fletcher, himself a certified NBPA and FIBA Player Agent personally engages with ISA clients serviced by his hand selected staff. His personal touch management style has driven the ISA Annual Coat Drive to continue to break fundraising records.

Media Contact:

Anthony Fletcher - 804-912-3154

[email protected]

www.integritysportsagency.com

SOURCE Integrity Sports Agency