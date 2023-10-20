Integrity Sports Agency Announces Its 4th Annual Coat Drive

Nationwide Donations Sought to Expand Recipient Organizations

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Fletcher, Sr. Founder and CEO of Integrity Sports Agency (ISA) announced the kickoff of the 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will run through November 7, 2023. Every ISA Coat Drive since its inception has succeeded in surpassing the previous year's donations and expanding the number of coat recipients. To date the ISA Annual Coat Drive has collected over 35K to provide coats to over 800 children and adults in the Chicagoland area.

Brian Shallcross, a former ISA intern who saw the need for warm coats in the windy city ignited the idea of the coat drive. Knowing that Mr. Fletcher was keen on community awareness and involvement he brought him the idea of the ISA Coat Drive. Originally conceived as a singular event, the ISA Coat Drive has morphed into an annual tradition.

When contacted about the kickoff of the 4th Annual ISA Coat Drive in 2023, Brian Shallcross said, "When we first launched the coat drive in 2020, I thought raising a few hundred dollars and purchasing a handful of coats to donate was a fantastic goal. I would have never guessed the overwhelming success this initiative has had since its genesis. It is not an exaggeration to say that Integrity Sports Agency has changed the lives of people all over the Chicagoland area by providing winter coats, hats, gloves, and even boots to those who need them. I couldn't be prouder of Anthony for continuing what we started. As he always says, 'it's a blessing to be a blessing.'"

In 2023, Anthony Fletcher, Sr. a FIBA Certified Agent, and Licensed National Basketball Players Association (NBAPA) Sports Agent set the bar high. He is committed to exceeding the 2022 record donations and expanding the recipient organizations beyond Chicagoland. Inspired by donations from around the nation, Mr. Fletcher is seeking to expand coat recipients to include the populations of tribal lands across the United States.

As a community doer and man of faith, Anthony Fletcher, Sr. is passionate about expanding the ISA Annual Coat Drive. He put it this way, "The annual ISA Coat Drive is a cornerstone of our commitment to giving back, a major component of our core beliefs. The satisfaction of knowing that the community is impacted in such a positive way is my inspiration and reward. We look forward to expanding our efforts across the US to include Tribal communities. This would not be possible if were not for the many donors that sacrifice their time and monetary gifts in support of this campaign from across the nation."

Donations can be made digitally to the 2023 ISA 4th Annual Coat Drive at gofund.me/a63e1734 or through Zelle to 804-912-3154. Monetary donations via check or money order as well as donations of new or very gently used clothing donations may be sent to: ISA 4th Annual Coat Drive, 11516 W. 283rd Place, Suite NW, Orlando Park, IL 60467.

The 4th Annual ISA Coat Drive runs through November 7, 2023. This allows time for the logistics of purchasing and distributing the coats and winter apparel before the cold weather sets. Late donations are welcomed and will be expeditiously used to provide warm apparel for distribution through selected community organizations. The ISA 4th Annual Coat Drive is striving to set a record level of donations in 2023.

