Integrity Sports Agency (ISA) Announces New Team Members

Mr. Daniel Booker and Robert "Hope" Reid Join the ISA Team as Consultants

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Sports Agency (ISA) began the new year by announcing the addition of two new integral team members. Founder, President and CEO Anthony Fletcher, Sr. announced that Mr. Daniel Booker and Robert "Hope" Reid have joined the ISA Team as relationship consultants.

Chicagoland Sports Agency is poised and committed to serve the community in a unique and authentic manner.

These two Chicagoland native sons are intimately connected with local sports, athletes, and their families in the communities. Both Mr. Daniel Booker and Robert "Hope" Reid have nurtured deep and long relationships with a network of community programs, leaders, and mentors. Mr. Booker and Mr. Reid recognize the power of community sports initiatives in guiding young people to a meaningful future.

Daniel Booker will bring his strong relationship building skills to the ISA Team. His detailed and studied knowledge of the nuances of basketball makes him an ideal fit for the ISA family. His work with basketball programs, players and their families throughout greater Chicagoland will light the pathway of opportunities for athletic talent.

Robert "Hope" Reid is a deeply embedded and highly respected professional in the Chicago Community. He earned his nickname, Hope, by being an indefatigable mentor to the community youth. His passion for sports is matched by his ability to develop life skills in the young people he encounters. Combining his guidance to athletes in sports with his message of inspirational hope to all young people has earned him the respect of athletes, parents, and administrators across the state of Illinois.

In making the announcement of the latest additions to the ISA family, Anthony Fletcher Sr. commented, "I am beyond ecstatic about the addition of these two professionals. These newest team members will strengthen our presence in the community. Both gentlemen are ingrained with the values, community spirit, and passion to inspire that is indicative of the founding principles of ISA. These two committed individuals who have a proven track record of providing guidance and direction to young people will strengthen the ISA vision of being servants to athletes and parent across Chicago and the suburban areas."

About ISA: Anthony Fletcher, Sr. founded Integrity Sports Agency with a vision of being a hands-on, personalized full-service, sports representation management team. Beyond contract negotiations and legal services, clients of ISA have access to a full team of professionals that stand behind them and guide them before, during and after their athletic career. The ISA Management team offers Marketing, Branding, and Community Management to their Client athletes as well as customized Conditioning, Training and Nutritional programs. ISA is a boutique sports representation management team that offers Concierge Services 24/7 to their clients and immediate family.

Anthony Fletcher, Sr. is a certified NBA sports agent and the Founding CEO of Integrity Sports Agency (ISA). He is a firm believer in community outreach, mentorship, and education. The foundational principals of ISA are guided by Forthrightness, Accountability, Integrity, Trust, and Honesty.

