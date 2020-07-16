Integrity Staffing Named As One Of Forbes' Best Temporary Staffing Firms For 2020

NEWARK, Del., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing Solutions, the engine of opportunity for job seekers across the United States, today announced that it has been recognized as part of Forbes' inaugural annual list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020.

America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms list comprises the best-recruiting agencies based on the results of independent surveys involving over 26,000 external recruiters and 5,400 job candidates and hiring managers. Out of more than 20,000 recruiting and staffing agencies in the United States, Integrity Staffing is proud to be recognized, with a 5-star rating, as one of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes and named to America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms in its inaugural year," said Todd Bavol, Integrity's President, and Chief Executive Officer. "This award is a reminder that the key to our continued success is our focus on exceeding the expectations of our clients, candidates, associates, and staff."

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 14, 2020, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

As an industry leader specializing in high volume, clerical, and light industrial staffing solutions, Integrity Staffing specializes in creating innovative employment solutions for both its clients and associates.

About Integrity Staffing Solutions

Since its launch in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions has been committed to generating opportunities for its associates to exceed their own expectations by supplying the skills that advance future fulfillment. The company specializes in temporary and direct-hire employment and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and companies. A true engine of opportunity, Integrity is based on the philosophy that its clients succeed only when its associates do. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, please visit: IntegrityStaffing.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

