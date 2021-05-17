Integrity Staffing Named As One Of Forbes' Best Temporary Staffing Firms For 2021

NEWARK, Del., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing Solutions, the engine of opportunity for job seekers across the United States, today announced that it has been recognized as part of Forbes' annual list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2021.

The America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2021 ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. Feedback from external recruiters, hiring managers at client companies, and job candidates were considered. Over 31,000 recruiters and 7,200 job candidates and hiring managers were invited to participate. More than 26,000 nominations have been considered in the final analysis.

"To be named by Forbes as one of America's best temporary staffing firms for a second year in a row is a true testament to our team's drive for excellence and focus on our client and candidate relationships," said Todd Bavol, President & CEO of Integrity Staffing Solutions. "Our team's commitment and success are underscored by the fact that this recognition is based on nominations by employer organizations and candidates."

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider in the U.S.

As an industry leader specializing in high volume, clerical, and light industrial staffing solutions, Integrity Staffing specializes in creating innovative employment solutions for both its clients and associates.

To learn more about Forbes 2021 list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, click here.

About Integrity Staffing Solutions

Since its launch in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions has been committed to generating opportunities for its associates to exceed their own expectations by supplying the skills that advance future fulfillment. The company specializes in temporary and direct-hire employment and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and companies. Integrity Staffing is the proud recipient of the prestigious Best of Staffing® Award for providing outstanding customer service levels. Less than 2% of all staffing companies in North America earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® title, which is based on customer ratings of 9 or 10 for exceptional service. In addition, Integrity Staffing was also recently named to Forbes' list of Best Temporary Staffing Firms in the U.S. A true engine of opportunity, Integrity is based on the philosophy that its clients succeed only when its associates do. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, please visit: IntegrityStaffing.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Integrity Staffing Solutions

Related Links

http://www.integritystaffing.com

