Integrity Staffing Offers New Indianapolis Job Perks for Eastside Residents: Free Transportation to Work Plus Cash Bonuses

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing Solutions, the engine of opportunity for job seekers in Indiana, is pleased to announce the launch of their free transportation service from the Indiana Fairgrounds, located on the Eastside of Indianapolis, to its client's fulfillment centers in Whitestown, for those who are hired to work there. The free luxury motor coach bus service begins on Sunday, November 24, and will operate seven days a week, covering both day and night shifts.

Available positions at the fulfillment centers in Whitestown include full- and part-time, day and night shift opportunities in picking, packing, shipping, and receiving, with highly competitive pay rates up to $20 per hour, overtime pay and daily and weekly pay options. Immediate medical benefits, including health and dental insurance, are provided to all full-time associates after the first day of employment.

Integrity Staffing is sweetening the deal even more with a $500 sign-on bonus for every new associate and a $650 bonus for any associate who refers a friend that gets hired.

Integrity Staffing will hold a week-long hiring event at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Indianapolis-Eastside, 7610 Old Trails Road, Tuesday, November 11 through Saturday, November 23, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Candidates are encouraged to walk in and apply for their same-day job offers. No appointments are required.

Since its launch in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions has been committed to generating opportunities for its associates to exceed their own expectations by supplying the skills that advance future fulfillment. The company specializes in temporary and direct-hire employment and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and companies. A true engine of opportunity, Integrity is based on the philosophy that its clients succeed only when its associates do. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, please visit: IntegrityStaffing.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

