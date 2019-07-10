Integrity Staffing Renews Safety Standard of Excellence® Mark from the American Staffing Association

NEWARK, Del., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing Solutions recently renewed the Safety Standard of Excellence mark from the American Staffing Association. The program, developed by the American Staffing Association and National Safety Council, promotes staffing industry-wide safety standards through a uniform national program.

By participating in the Safety Standard of Excellence program, staffing agencies, their placed employees, and clients can build knowledge and a mutually beneficial relationship to identify and mitigate or even eliminate workplace hazards and exposures, ensure clear communication between the agencies and clients, and clearly delineate responsibilities of each party—all intended to reduce temporary and contract employee injuries, illnesses, and fatalities.

Renewal of the mark involves the successful completion of an assessment process, conducted by NSC, to ensure the staffing agency is continually enhancing its safety program and utilizing industry best practices.



"Creating and maintaining a safe work environment is the foundation for staffing industry excellence and is one of Integrity Staffing Solutions' top priorities," said Todd Bavol, Integrity Staffing Solutions co-founder, president, and chief executive officer. "Being recognized by ASA and NSC is an honor, and it sets the expectation with clients, associates, and staff that the company is fully committed to ensuring a safe work environment on a national scale."

Promoting and ensuring temporary and contract employee safety and well-being is the responsibility of every staffing agency. In 2013, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched the temporary worker initiative focused on compliance with safety and health requirements when temporary, and contract workers are employed under the joint or dual employment of a staffing agency and a host employer. The initiative asserts both host employers and staffing agencies have roles in complying with workplace health and safety requirements, and they share responsibility for ensuring worker safety and health.



The Safety Standard of Excellence program is sponsored by World Wide Specialty Programs.

To learn more about the Safety Standard of Excellence program, visit americanstaffing.net/safety .



For more information about Integrity Staffing Solutions, visit integritystaffing.com.

About Integrity Staffing Solutions

Since its launch in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions has been committed to generating opportunities for its associates to exceed their own expectations by supplying the skills that advance future fulfillment. The company specializes in temporary and direct-hire employment and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and companies. A true engine of opportunity, Integrity is based on the philosophy that its clients succeed only when its associates succeed. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, visit integritystaffing.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. Visit americanstaffing.net .

About the National Safety Council

Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, the National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education, and advocacy. NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials, and the public in areas where it can make the most impact—distracted driving, teen driving, workplace safety, prescription drug overdoses, and safe communities. Safety+Health magazine, the council's flagship publication, is a leading source of occupational safety and health information.

