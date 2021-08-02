Integrity Staffing Solutions Celebrates August as Volunteer Month

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing Solutions, the engine of opportunity for job seekers across the United States, today announced that it is celebrating "Integrity Staffing Volunteer Month" by encouraging all Integrity staff members to give back to their communities with a new paid volunteer day during the month August.

As part of the initiative, all regular and temporary full-time staff members will receive eight extra hours of paid time off (PTO) to serve as volunteers in 501(c)(3) non-profit community programs. The goal is to help support programs and initiatives that positively impact the quality of life in the local communities in which Integrity Staffing Solutions, staff members, associates, and clients live, work, and serve.

"At Integrity Staffing, we are passionate about serving our neighbors and making a positive impact in our communities," said Todd Bavol, President, Co-Founder, and CEO of Integrity Staffing Solutions. "Together, we can make a difference, and we are proud to support many of our local non-profit organizations and their unwavering commitment to helping those in need."

As an industry leader specializing in high volume, clerical, and light industrial staffing solutions, Integrity Staffing focuses on creating innovative employment solutions for both its clients and associates.

Since its launch in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions has been committed to generating opportunities for its associates to exceed their own expectations by supplying the skills that advance future fulfillment. The company specializes in temporary and direct-hire employment and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and companies. Integrity Staffing is the proud recipient of the prestigious Best of Staffing® Award for providing outstanding customer service levels. Less than 2% of all staffing companies in North America earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® title, which is based on customer ratings of 9 or 10 for exceptional service. In addition, Integrity Staffing was also recently named to Forbes' list of Best Temporary Staffing Firms in the U.S. A true engine of opportunity, Integrity is based on the philosophy that its clients succeed only when its associates do. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, please visit: IntegrityStaffing.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

