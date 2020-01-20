Integrity Staffing Solutions Enters Texas Market With New Location In Irving

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing Solutions, the engine of opportunity for job seekers across the United States, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Opportunity Center located in Irving, Texas. This new location will serve the Dallas, Collin, and Tarrant counties and surrounding areas, offering a full range of staffing and employment services across a variety of professional and light industrial categories.

As a result of robust and ongoing client growth coupled with the expansion of Integrity's professional & light industrial divisions, the agency's new workspace will support the company's Texas-based clients, employees, and associates.

"The opening of our new location in Texas is an exciting development for us," says Todd Bavol, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Integrity Staffing Solutions. "We've built a strong team of sales professionals and recruitment specialists who are working in tandem to help further the strategic hiring goals of our clients and will help continue to build on the growing business needs in this region."

A proud member of the National Safety Council, Integrity brings fresh solutions to the market in support of its clients, including a free safety analysis for business looking to better protect their staff.

Integrity Staffing Solutions is located in the Las Colinas corridor at 1431 Greenway Drive in the Regus Executive Office Space in Irving, Texas, 75038. For more information, please call: 469-504-0473.

About Integrity Staffing Solutions

Since its launch in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions has been committed to generating opportunities for its associates to exceed their own expectations by supplying the skills that advance future fulfillment. The company specializes in temporary and direct-hire employment and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and companies. A true engine of opportunity, Integrity is based on the philosophy that its clients succeed only when its associates do. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, please visit: IntegrityStaffing.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact: Jonathan Barnes

Integrity Staffing Solutions

jbarnes@integritystaffing.com

SOURCE Integrity Staffing Solutions

