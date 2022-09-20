Integrity Staffing Solutions Gives Back to Charities Nationwide in Honor of 25th Anniversary

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing Solutions, the engine of opportunity for job seekers across the United States, announced today that in honor of the 25th anniversary of its founding, the company is giving back to charities making an impact in many of the communities where the firm's staff and associates live and work.

Integrity Staffing Solutions' CEO, Todd Bavol, co-founded the company in 1997 to address one fundamental principle missing in the staffing industry: an associate-first approach. Treating job seekers with respect, fairness, and equality became the core of the company's vision. An integral part of this associate-first approach is partnering with community organizations in the markets they serve to increase job seekers' abilities to succeed personally and professionally.

To further serve their communities, Integrity invited its team members to select their favorite charities and community partners across the cities where they operate. $25,000 will be donated to 25 different charities, including organizations involved in veterans' groups, animal welfare and adoption, autism awareness, medical research, work readiness initiatives, suicide prevention programs, homeless shelters, and more. The entire list is featured below:

St. Jude's Children's Hospital; Nationwide

Eddy House ; Reno, NV

Children's Advocacy Center; Wilkes Barre, PA

The Trevor Project; Nationwide

Boulanger Initiative: Tacoma Park, MD

Crosspoint Human Services; Danville, IL

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ; Philadelphia, PA

; Autism Society of Kentuckiana; Louisville, KY

West End Neighborhood House; Wilmington, De

Speranza Animal Rescue; Mechanicsburg, PA

Trenton Soup Kitchen; Trenton, NJ

St. Joseph The Worker; Phoenix, AZ

Irving Cares; Irving, TX

Atlanta Angels; Atlanta, GA

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; National

Horizon House; Indianapolis, IN

The Promise House, Dallas, TX

Companion Animals; Landenberg, PA

Brandon's Forever Home; Hazelton, PA

One World Love NJ; Summit, NJ

Home of the Sparrow; Exton, PA

The Father Center; Trenton, NJ

The Welcome to America Project

National Homelessness Law Center (National)

Louisville Coalition of the Homeless; Louisville, KY

"Integrity's success is due to our staff's unrelenting dedication to our associates, our clients, and to the communities in which we live and work. Without our team—and our client partnerships— we wouldn't have been able to persevere through the years and grow to our capacity," said Todd Bavol. "For this milestone anniversary, we want to say thanks and give back to the most meaningful causes to our team."

Over the past 25 years, Integrity has helped its associates and clients overcome economic challenges by focusing on providing personalized service, flexible staffing models, and innovative benefits.

Integrity Staffing is headquartered in Newark, Delaware, and has 45+ locations across the United States. Last year the company was recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as the eighth Largest Direct Hire Staffing firm in the U.S.

About Integrity Staffing Solutions

Since its launch in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions has been committed to generating opportunities for its associates to exceed their own expectations by supplying the skills that advance future fulfillment. The company specializes in temporary and direct-hire employment and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and companies. Integrity Staffing is the proud recipient of the prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award for providing outstanding customer service levels for five consecutive years. Less than 2% of all staffing companies in North America earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® title, which is based on customer ratings of 9 or 10 for exceptional service. In addition, Integrity Staffing was also recently named to Forbes' list of Best Temporary Staffing Firms in the U.S. A true engine of opportunity, Integrity is based on the philosophy that its clients succeed only when its associates do. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, please visit: IntegrityStaffing.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

