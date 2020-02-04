Integrity Staffing Solutions Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best Of Staffing Client Award

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing Solutions, one of the leading staffing and recruitment agencies in the United States, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior and outstanding customer service to their clients.

Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Focused on helping its clients find the right associates for their job openings, Integrity Staffing Solutions received an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73.2%, which is well over the staffing industry average of -2% in 2019. Any staffing agency earning over a 50% NPS in the staffing industry is considered 'world-class.' Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

"Exceptional client service has been the hallmark of Integrity's business for over 22 years," said Todd Bavol, Co-founder, President & CEO of Integrity Staffing Solutions. "This is the second year in a row that we have been recognized by ClearlyRated. We are proud and honored to carry on this great tradition of service and to be recognized for our efforts. This is a strong testament to the work of our staff and their commitment and dedication to exceed our clients' expectations to drive their long-term success."

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

As an industry leader specializing in high volume, clerical, and light industrial staffing solutions, Integrity Staffing specializes in creating innovative employment solutions for both its clients and associates.

To find out more information about Integrity Staffing Solutions and its services, visit Integrity Staffing Solutions.

About Integrity Staffing Solutions

Since its launch in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions has been committed to generating opportunities for its associates to exceed their own expectations by supplying the skills that advance future fulfillment. The company specializes in temporary and direct-hire employment and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and companies. A true engine of opportunity, Integrity is based on the philosophy that its clients succeed only when its associates succeed. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, please visit: IntegrityStaffing.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

