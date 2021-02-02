Integrity Staffing Solutions Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Client Service Excellence Award

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing Solutions, one of the leading staffing and recruitment agencies in the United States, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior and outstanding customer service to their clients for the fourth consecutive year.

This year's winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on their ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Integrity Staffing Solutions, which prides itself in being an associated-focused staffing agency, received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 69.8% of their clients and is significantly higher than the staffing industry's average of 38%.

"We believe that this award is a great reflection of our dedicated staff and their outstanding commitment to our clients and associates," said Integrity Staffing Solutions Co-founder, President & CEO Todd Bavol. "We take our client feedback to heart, and we are always striving to be the best partner to our clients to position them for long-term growth and success."

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Integrity Staffing Solutions

Launched in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions specializes in high volume temporary and RPO services and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and client companies. Integrity Staffing was named by Forbes' in its 2020 list of Best Temporary Staffing Firms in the United States. We are also the proud recipient of the prestigious Best of Staffing® Award given to less than 2% of all staffing companies in North America based on customer ratings. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, please visit: IntegrityStaffing.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

