IntegrityNext Appoints Bruno Teuber as Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founder Martin Berr-Sorokin to Become Chairman of the IntegrityNext Board of Advisors

MUNICH and NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegrityNext, a leading provider of supply chain sustainability solutions, today announced the appointment of Bruno Teuber as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today. Martin Berr-Sorokin, co-founder and current CEO, will transition to the role of Chairman of the IntegrityNext Board of Advisors, where he will continue to support the company's long-term strategy, product vision, and global growth.

Bruno Teuber Bruno Teuber and Martin Berr-Sorokin

Teuber joined IntegrityNext in August 2025 as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing more than 30 years of experience scaling go-to-market organizations across scale ups and global software companies. Since joining, he has helped strengthen IntegrityNext's commercial execution as the company supports enterprises in navigating increasing supply chain sustainability requirements.

"IntegrityNext was founded with a clear mission: to help companies build more transparent, sustainable, and responsible supply chains," said Martin Berr-Sorokin, Co-Founder of IntegrityNext. "After 10 years of growth and transformation, this is the right time to hand over day-to-day leadership to Bruno. He combines commercial excellence with a global mindset, a customer-first approach, and a deep appreciation for the urgency of our mission. As Chairman of the Board of Advisors, I look forward to supporting Bruno and the leadership team as we accelerate our impact."

"IntegrityNext is solving one of the most critical challenges: enabling companies to embed sustainability and resilience across complex, global supply chains," said Bruno Teuber, CEO of IntegrityNext. "I'm honored to step into the CEO role and build on the strong foundation Martin and the team have created. Our customers are under growing pressure to demonstrate long-term value across their supply chains, as they face multi-dimensional challenges such as continuing market volatility, supply chain disruptions, and disparate regulatory developments in different regions and industries. IntegrityNext is uniquely positioned to help them deliver measurable outcomes at scale, and I'm excited to lead our next phase of innovation and growth."

Continuity and Momentum for Customers Worldwide

IntegrityNext's supply chain sustainability platform helps companies provide long-term value to their global supply chains and address critical challenges including supply chain due diligence, decarbonization, product compliance and sustainability reporting. Today, more than 600 customers monitor close to 3 million suppliers across 190+ countries using IntegrityNext.

Under Teuber's leadership, IntegrityNext will continue to expand its international footprint, strengthen strategic partnerships, and further invest in product innovation to help customers build resilient and agile business models that embed sustainability into corporate operating models.

Executive Background

Teuber brings a proven track record in building high-performing global revenue organizations, including leadership of teams of 450+ through periods of rapid growth, complex sales cycles, and international expansion. Prior to IntegrityNext, he served as Global Chief Revenue Officer at commercetools.

Berr-Sorokin co-founded IntegrityNext in 2016 and has led the company's growth into a global supply chain sustainability software provider. As Chairman of the Board of Advisors, he will focus on long-term strategy and direction, and on supporting the leadership team on key strategic initiatives.

About IntegrityNext

IntegrityNext is a global leader in supply chain sustainability software, empowering companies to build transparent, sustainable, and responsible supply chains by simplifying compliance with global sustainability standards. The IntegrityNext platform helps businesses reduce risk, ensure regulatory readiness, and drive measurable environmental and social impact across their supply networks. For more information, visit www.integritynext.com.

