IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC Transitions to ServiceNow's Premier Partner Program Segment

MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC (IPC) today announced its transition to the ServiceNow Premier Partner Program segment. ServiceNow's global partner segment framework is designed to determine how well a Partner strategically supports ServiceNow's goal of $10 billion and beyond, as well as a Partner's ability to successfully deliver specific customer outcomes. IPC's transition to Premier recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which focuses on the 4Cs (committed capacity, competency, customer success and capability) and go-to-market maturity.

IPC is a rapidly growing ServiceNow Partner that takes pride in every service it provides, maintaining a 10/10 Customer Satisfaction rating which is based on ServiceNow's customer success strategy and surveys. At IPC, the team stands behind ServiceNow as a platform and a solution and is committed to implementing the right way, every time. IPC has Certified ServiceNow Professionals in various areas of the platform including ITSM, Security Operations, and Custom App Development. Providing both depth and breadth of expertise in the end-to-end technology workflows of any enterprise, IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC is now even more strategically positioned to deliver immediate value and impact to its clients.

"We have quickly earned the reputation of being problem solvers, redefining poor implementations, helping our clients build strong, realistic, long-term strategies to adopt the ServiceNow platform. Most importantly, our core belief at IPC is maintaining integrity with our customers and our teams, which ultimately results in success," said Mateen Riaz, co-founder and CEO.

About IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC

IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC is a Premier ServiceNow Partner founded by Solution Architects that have been a part of some of the largest ServiceNow implementations to date. IPC is an authorized Sales, Services, and Public Sector Partner operating in almost every market. Based out of Northern Virginia, IPC is a go-to Partner for many federal government agencies including the Department of Defense and also civilian agencies.

For more information and inquiries about sales and services, please visit our website or LinkedIn.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact Information:

Humza Riaz

703-498-9738

humza.riaz@ipc-concepts.com

https://ipc-concepts.com

Related Images

integritypro-consulting-llc.png

IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC

IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC

SOURCE IntegrityPro Consulting, LLC

Related Links

https://ipc-concepts.com

