Integrity's proven platform of transformative technology and supportive services positions Alfary Group

to deliver holistic solutions that meet evolving consumer needs

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Alfary Group, an independent marketing organization based in New Jersey, and led by Robert and Estela Apolinario. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Integrity’s AI-First Platform Leads Alfary Group’s Expansion into Life, Health and Wealth Services Speed Speed

Distinguished by its emphasis on relationships and community involvement, Alfary Group is a people-first agency with a close-knit team of dedicated professionals. Its Medicare-focused work helps beneficiaries feel informed, calm and supported when making their coverage decisions. The Apolinarios prioritize agent development and sustainable success by spending time in the field developing the strengths of each new team member. They also maintain a strong community presence by regularly supporting local organizations and events.

"Alfary Group shows that true success is measured in how you care for others," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Robert and Estela operate at the heart of what Integrity stands for — service, community and partnership. When we combine their enduring client and community relationships with Integrity's AI-enabled, people-first platform, we create a more powerful, personalized experience for agents and clients. Integrity offers every agent greater opportunity for success through advanced technology, innovative processes and proven solutions. We're grateful to welcome Alfary Group to Integrity — together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of even more Americans."

"We chose to partner with Integrity because values matter," explained Robert Apolinario, CEO of Alfary Group. "Integrity invests in its team and prioritizes human-centered service, which aligns with the way we have always run our agency. With the volume of business we handle each day, we knew the right technology would make a real difference in our operations. The AI-powered capabilities of IntegrityCONNECT® keep our agents organized, efficient and compliant. Their workflows have become more streamlined, which has opened pathways for deeper client connections. Integrity is also an incredible partner for growth. Now that we've become familiar with the Integrity platform, we can't wait to add other products to our offerings, including life insurance and financial services. I'm excited about everything Integrity will help us achieve and can't wait to see what's next for Alfary Group!"

"Our agents feel strongly connected to us — supporting their success is our top priority," shared Estela Apolinario, President of Alfary Group. "Integrity is a powerful example of how technology can be used to deepen relationships. Its comprehensive platform serves up opportunities for agents to regularly reconnect with clients, anticipate changing needs and grow their business sustainably. As an Integrity partner, Alfary Group also joins Integrity's partner network, which connects our agents to other professionals who are learning from each other and creating best practices. Joining Integrity feels like becoming part of a larger family — and we can't wait to get started."

The Integrity platform equips agents with a strong foundation for sustainable growth by uniting scalable efficiencies with a relationship-driven approach. Alfary Group can leverage IntegrityCONNECT® — a proprietary all-in-one technology platform and business growth engine — to enhance productivity and client care. From a single sign-on, agents can seamlessly manage all aspects of their business, including a best-in-class leads system segmented by demographic, instantaneous health and life quoting and enrollment, and an intuitive CRM system to manage client relationships. These capabilities are augmented by Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant, which maximizes impact through in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders.

The Integrity partner network provides unique opportunities to support the needs of American families more holistically. Market leaders, visionaries and trailblazers are working in partnership to optimize insurance and financial services processes, making them simpler, more streamlined and ultimately more human. Their collaboration on a broad-based vision of holistic life, health and wealth planning and protection enhances advisor and agent growth opportunities — all while bringing greater security and peace of mind to American families.

"Robert and Estela have hearts filled with compassion for those they serve. In building personal relationships with their team, they've inspired their agents to provide the same care to clients and community members," said Michael Rose, Jr., Chief Marketing Officer at The Diversified Companies and Managing Partner at Integrity. "By joining forces with Integrity, Alfary Group can better prioritize client needs through cutting-edge, AI-driven platforms that promote efficiencies, streamline processes and strengthen human connections. Integrity's fully integrated technology also offers a framework for the agency to easily add products to their offerings. With Integrity, Alfary Group can focus even more on what matters most — supporting their agents, clients and community."

For more information about Alfary Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/AlfaryGroup.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Alfary Group

Alfary Group is a fast-growing insurance solutions firm specializing in Medicare, health coverage and personalized protection strategies for individuals and families across the United States. Founded in 2018 by Robert and Estela Apolinario, the company was built around a simple but powerful objective ­­— to make healthcare coverage easier to understand, more accessible and focused on people. What began as a small operation with two agents has evolved into a dynamic organization powered by a growing team of licensed professionals committed to excellence, service, education and long-term client relationships. Known for its human-first philosophy and personalized service, Alfary Group combines expertise, trust and innovation to help clients confidently navigate Medicare with a broad range of insurance solutions. The company continues to expand with a vision of becoming a leading name in protection, guidance and peace of mind for every stage of life.

SOURCE Integrity