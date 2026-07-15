Integrity's AI-first technology, extensive resources and holistic life, health and wealth solutions position bilingual agency for enhanced service and growth

DALLAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Conquistadors Agency, an independent marketing organization headquartered in San Jose, California, and led by Erika and Hector Del Toro. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Conquistadors Agency Partners with Integrity to Expand AI-Enabled Growth Opportunities for Agents to Better Serve Latino Communities Speed Speed

Sibling duo Erika and Hector Del Toro immigrated to the United States as teenagers and built a strong work ethic that has helped them maximize opportunities as they came. Conquistadors Agency provides life insurance and annuities to the Latino market, recognizing the community's limited availability to insurance resources and education. Changing lives through opportunity is foundational to the agency's philosophy and mission, with agents benefitting from an extremely supportive team environment and ongoing training. The founders have structured Conquistadors Agency's growth around a culture of excellence, accountability and continuous progress.

"Hector and Erika are extraordinary leaders who prove that hard work, persistence and integrity can drive success and inspire future generations of leaders," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We're excited to help Conquistadors Agency boost productivity and efficiency through world-class, AI-first technology solutions, extensive partner support and advanced resources. As an Integrity partner, Conquistadors Agency will also benefit from Integrity's unmatched network of industry leaders and mentors to help broaden its services into health and wealth products. We are strongly aligned with the Del Toros' mission of improving access in underserved communities — we look forward to supporting the continued growth and success of their entire team."

"Our goal is to bring people into a culture where they can become leaders — the same way Integrity supports its partners," said Erika Del Toro, Co-Founder and President of Conquistadors Agency. "We've built our business around creating successful agents and seeing the Integrity platform up close shows how aligned we are in mission and focus. Integrity's inspiring leadership knows firsthand how to nurture and grow agencies. They have assembled the best voices in the industry to make insurance more human, especially for the underserved communities we assist. Working together, we can impact and improve the lives of our agents and clients, who all experience better outcomes from putting the right pieces together. We view this partnership as the foundation for our next phase of service and growth and are excited to leverage everything Integrity offers its partners."

"With its cutting-edge technology, Integrity is making it more possible than ever for new agents to succeed from the start," said Hector Del Toro, Co-Founder and CEO of Conquistadors Agency. "Our agents have really benefitted from all the features IntegrityCONNECT® offers, including access to a world-class CRM, actionable lead sources and a personalized website and phone number. Submitting policies and communicating with the carriers has never been easier. Integrity also offers us the support to expand beyond life insurance into health and wealth, which extends our agents' opportunities and offers more holistic solutions to our clients. This partnership shows that when you combine hard work, persistence and vision with the right technology and support, the opportunities are practically limitless. With Integrity, we feel fully supported in our growth, knowing we can confidently face and conquer every challenge that comes our way."

Integrity's transformative platform equips agents and agency leaders with innovative AI-powered technology and resources that enable them to devote more time to serving clients and growing their business. Through Integrity's proprietary technology solution, IntegrityCONNECT®, agents can seamlessly integrate and manage every aspect of their business within a single ecosystem. As a proven growth platform, IntegrityCONNECT provides agents with streamlined access to high-quality leads, real-time quoting and enrollment capabilities, and ongoing simplified policy management. Agents also benefit from enhanced, 24/7 support available through Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-driven, voice-activated digital assistant. Ask Integrity strengthens client engagement by delivering real-time insights, personalized coverage recommendations and proactive policy management reminders.

For many partners, Integrity's peer community is as meaningful to the partnership as the technology behind it. The Integrity partner network offers access to a long and growing list of experienced and respected industry thought leaders who share a deep commitment to increasing accessibility to holistic solutions for families and individuals. In response to a growing need for more comprehensive life, health and wealth solutions, these visionaries are collaborating in unprecedented ways to optimize financial and insurance processes for all stakeholders.

"Erika and Hector are exceptional leaders who, in being deliberate in their growth path, have earned a high level of community trust," said Patrick Bet-David, CEO of PHP and Managing Partner at Integrity. "The premium they place on serving their community aligns perfectly with Integrity's culture of service, family and partnership. With Integrity's shared services, proprietary technology and extensive resources behind them, the Conquistadors Agency team can grow even faster, while empowering the agents they mentor to create lasting impact in the communities they serve. We're honored to be the right partner for leaders like Erika and Hector and thrilled to support their continued growth at Integrity."

For more information about Conquistadors Agency's decision to join Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/Conquistadors.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Conquistadors Agency

Conquistadors is an independent marketing organization headquartered in San Jose, California, and San Antonio, Texas, specializing in life insurance and annuities with a coast-to-coast presence. Founded in 2013, the fast-growing agency is built on a deep commitment to leadership development and creating financial opportunities within the Latino community and beyond. With a strong and vibrant culture defined by unity and accountability, Conquistadors Agency has made it its mission to transform everyday people into thriving business owners — regardless of prior experience or background.

SOURCE Integrity