Integrium Launches Its Clinician-Built, Compliance-Driven EHR Platform

Integrium CORE, a new FHIR-native, compliance-first EHR platform launched today that turns every wound care encounter into a defensible, billable, audit-ready record.

SOMERS POINT, N.J., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrium has officially launched its clinician-built, FHIR-native Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform, Integrium CORE, purpose-built to eliminate one of the most persistent risks in post-acute care: documentation that can't withstand a payer audit.

Integrium CORE Dashboard

With a foundation built on compliance, Integrium turns every wound care encounter into a structured, defensible, and audit-ready record, automatically checked against NCCI edits, LCD documentation rules, PDPM/RAI requirements, and the 2026 skin-substitute rules, with a complete audit trail behind every billing decision.

"The Integrium platform was built by clinicians, for clinicians, to solve a problem we live with every day: documentation that protects the patient, the provider, and the practice," said Chris Hymer, Chief Clinical Officer at Integrium. "This isn't a generic EHR with compliance bolted on, compliance is the foundation. And unlike AI-driven tools that guess, our platform is deterministic, meaning every provider gets the same rigorous walkthrough. Every visit, every time."

Unlike legacy systems that strap documentation onto aging cores, Integrium was developed from the ground up by experienced wound care clinicians and engineers with a compliance-first approach. The platform is built on FHIR R4 and HL7 standards, drawing on more than 715,000 authoritative clinical concepts, and is on a deliberate path toward Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) certification.

Every billing determination inside the platform generates a full audit trail (rule ID, condition, match result, and decision) and rule sets update on CMS's quarterly cadence, so compliance stays current without manual tracking. The result is a platform that functions as a deterministic rules engine rather than a probabilistic guess, giving providers documentation they can stand behind in front of any payer, auditor, or reviewer.

The full platform ships as three connected parts: the primary EHR combining structured wound documentation, an interactive 3D body map, and a defensible super bill with suggested E/M and CPT-to-ICD-10 coding, point-of-care wound tracking technology designed to keep treatment moving with clear data visibility for the full care team, and a shared, facility-connected view for long-term care operators, built on live data rather than static reporting.

"Facilities shouldn't have to stitch together a documentation tool, a billing service, and numerous logins just to know the work was done right," said Chris Sondesky, Chief Technical Officer at Integrium. "What we're offering is one connected system, built to fit the way wound care teams already practice."

Integrium CORE is live and available now. Organizations interested in a full walkthrough of the platform can request one at integriumehr.com.

About Integrium

Integrium is a clinician-built, FHIR-native EHR platform for wound care, designed to turn every encounter into a defensible, billable, audit-ready record. Built on open standards and engineered around a deterministic compliance engine, Integrium is designed to become the connected system of record for post-acute wound care. More at integriumehr.com.

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SOURCE Integrium