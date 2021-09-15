Integro Bank (Proposed) Adds Small-Business Lending Executives

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank (Proposed) announced today the hiring of two small-business lending executives to accelerate the build-out of the small-business bank.

Kendra Vincenty joins Integro Bank as senior vice president and director of Government Lending. In her role, Vincenty will focus on building and leading the Small Business Administration (SBA) government lending programs, serving the needs of the bank's intended small-business owners and clients.

Vincenty brings more than 25 years of SBA lending experience working for community banks. Prior to joining Integro Bank, she served as executive vice president of SBA Lending at Cogent Bank and director of SBA Lending at First Merchants Bank and First Financial Bank. Vincenty is a board member and instructor with the National Association of Guaranteed Government Lenders (NAGGL).

"Kendra's extensive small-business and government-guaranteed lending experience will be extremely valuable to the build-out of our SBA capabilities and help ensure a favorable client experience," Mary Borg, Integro Bank executive vice president and Chief Banking Officer, said.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Mills now serves as senior vice president and Head of Business Banking, overseeing the bank's commercial real estate and conventional C&I business lending programs. With more than 10 years of business lending experience, Mills has held roles at JPMorgan Chase and First Citizens Bank, most recently serving as senior vice president at Pacific Mercantile Bank. Mills currently serves as chairman of the board for the Community Benefit Committee at Providence Mission Hospital and is a board member of the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest and Heart Christian Academy.

"Kendra and Marcelo's extensive small-business community lending experience will better position us to provide our Integro360SM proprietary consultative services to small-business owners, which will be a key differentiator and set us apart from other lenders and banks in the market," Thomas J. Inserra, Integro Bank chairman and CEO, said.

