Integro Bank (Proposed) Increases Operational Capability with Senior Executive Hires

PHOENIX, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank (Proposed) announced the hiring of two highly experienced operational executives, Danielle Fredey and John Parsons, to accelerate the build-out of their proposed small-business bank.

Fredey joined Integro as Senior Vice President, Director of Deposit & Lending Operations. She is a Six Sigma Black Belt expert who will focus on building the digital operations to support the needs of the bank's targeted small business clients. Fredey brings more than 30 years financial services experience including leadership roles at GE Capital, Key Bank, TD Bank, and Fiserv. She has a BA from Hiram College and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

"Danielle's experience with some of the nation's leading financial services and technology organizations, as well as her Six Sigma Black Belt operational success, will help us deliver a favorable experience designed specifically for our targeted small business clients," Elaine Szeto, Executive Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer, said.

Parsons joined Integro as Vice President, Director of IT and is tasked with overseeing technology, information systems, cyber security, governance, and digital strategy. He has over 20 years of experience, most recently as VP in IT Operations at Western Alliance Bank, and holds a BA from Michigan State University and a BS from ITT Technical Institute.

"The additions of Danielle and John help us continue to build the operational excellence that will be necessary to fully implement our differentiated Integro360SM approach to serving small business clients," Thomas J. Inserra, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said.

Connect with Integro Bank (Proposed)

Learn more by connecting on LinkedIn with Danielle Fredey (linkedin.com/in/danielle-fredey-2808582), John Parsons (linkedin.com/in/johnwayneparsons) and Integro (linkedin.com/company/integro-bank).

About Integro Bank (Proposed)

Integro Bank (Proposed) is forming a bank to be based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary Integro360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small business grow and maximize employment. To learn how you can make an impact, help small business and become a co-owner of your own bank, visit: www.integrobank.com.

Media Contact:

Thomas J. Inserra

Chairman and CEO, Integro Bank (Proposed)

[email protected]

(602) 805-5088

SOURCE Integro Bank (Proposed)

Related Links

https://www.integrobank.com

