Integro Bank's CEO Club Event Speaker to Feature 2-time Grammy-Nominated Performer

PHOENIX, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank is excited to provide business owners and leaders the opportunity to meet and listen to a celebrity speaker "B. Taylor" who is an Award-Winning Artist, Producer, and decorated Navy Veteran. B. Taylor has three #1 Top Charting Records, is a Goodwill Global Ambassador and Advocate of Entertainment for the U.S. Military, Veterans, First Responders and Their Families and will be speaking on his journey and lessons learned as a business owner and entertainer.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank

Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer at Integro Bank stated: "Having a globally recognized speaker such as B. Taylor lead the discussion on growing as a business owner is such an exciting opportunity for local businesses and for Integro Bank. When we started the Integro Bank CEO Club - this is exactly the type of impact we wanted to provide the business community. B. Taylor's inspirational journey and beginnings can offer so many teachable moments to any business owner facing challenges as they grow."

Small business owners must embrace the ability to lead with purpose and evolve. B. Taylor's story epitomizes such inspirational leadership with powerful impact. From his beginnings within athletics, to his time in the military, to unexpected stardom within the entertainment industry, to now having the opportunity to be a co-founder of NRM Auto Inc. alongside Ndileka Mandela, which is the first Official Nelson Mandela Signature Electric Vehicle. B. Taylor's career is ever-changing and expanding.

"I am truly honored to be a guest speaker at this event. What Integro Bank and their

leadership has created is revolutionary in the finance world. They are significantly helping

our American small business owners." – B. Taylor

The mission of the CEO Club is to create a business community with resources for owners and leaders to achieve breakthrough potential. Other resources include Intego360sm which provides benchmarking, peer analysis, and valuation projection on-the-fly. Integro Bank positions businesses with tools and support to maximize growth.

RSVP today: https://integrobank.hubspotpagebuilder.com/en-us/ceo-club-march22-2023

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC insured, small-business bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360sm consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small business grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit: www.integro.bank

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, Marketing Manager at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431.

SOURCE Integro Bank