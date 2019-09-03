Integro USA Completes Transition to EPIC Brand

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewood Partners Insurance Center, which operates as EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants (EPIC), announced today that Integro USA, Inc. (Integro USA), acquired by EPIC in January 2019, has completed their adoption of the EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants name and brand.

The Integro USA brand will now be retired and the 400 former Integro USA associates working from 22 U.S. locations will now do business as EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants.

The acquisition and rebranding to EPIC adds significant resources and expertise that highly complement EPIC's diverse insurance distribution platform and broad offerings.

Areas of deepened expertise include:

Entertainment & Sports: focusing on music & events; theatre & venues; film, TV & media; athletes, sports associations, sports teams, amateur sports; and equine insurance.

Specialty: leading provider of insurance brokerage services to Professional Services Firms (accountants, lawyers, hedge funds, asset managers, architects & engineers, consulting firms) and Transportation & Logistics businesses.

Risk Management/Complex Accounts: deep technical resources and services for the Fortune 500 and complex risk accounts. Specific industry expertise includes Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Institutions, Industrial/Manufacturing, and Retail/Consumer.

Reinsurance: expertise in Specialty Accident & Health, Property & Casualty, and Professional Liability.

Middle Market Accounts: property/casualty, employee benefits, and private client services for small to medium sized companies and individuals

Employee Benefits Consulting: added expertise for mid to large employer groups as well as unique services for the private equity sector.

Said Marc Kunney, formerly President of North America Operations for Integro USA and now EPIC's President, Risk Management, "Joining forces under the EPIC brand allows us to continue offering our collective client base the highest level of service and expertise, while providing depth and scale to further invest in our combined capabilities."

Pete Garvey, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants CEO and a founder and former CEO of Integro Ltd., noted, "I know firsthand what a high quality group we have added to EPIC. We can't be more delighted to have Integro's US team onboard to make us one larger, fully integrated, more successful EPIC."

Steve Denton, President of EPIC Holdings Inc., added, "We have spent the last several months combining the large account and specialty businesses of Integro with EPIC's existing capabilities. The complementary strengths and resources match up perfectly. We are very excited to introduce our combined capabilities under a united banner."

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $600 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

