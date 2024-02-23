Integrum AB: Invitation to the Third Quarter 2023/24 Results Presentation

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum (publ) (NASDAQ First North Growth Market: INTEG B) will host a webcast presentation of its third quarter 2023/24 results on February 29, 2024 at 14:00 CEST.

Integrum's CEO Rickard Brånemark will present the report together with CFO Jörgen Svanström and US President Jeffrey Zanni in a webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 14:00 CEST.

Location: Webcast (see link below).

The report will be available at https://integrum.se/investor-relations/financial-reports-calendar/

The webcast and presentation material will be accessible via https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/integrum/q3-presentation-2023/ where it is also possible to ask questions.

For more information, please contact:

Rickard Brånemark, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 846 10 61

E-mail: [email protected]

Jörgen Svanström, CFO

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 734 96 60

E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is Certified Adviser.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17531/3934582/88a4e18b7e613b00.pdf 2024-02-23 Integrum Invitation to Third Quarter Presentation of Results

SOURCE Integrum AB