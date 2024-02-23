Integrum AB: Invitation to the Third Quarter 2023/24 Results Presentation

News provided by

Integrum AB

23 Feb, 2024, 03:44 ET

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum (publ) (NASDAQ First North Growth Market: INTEG B) will host a webcast presentation of its third quarter 2023/24 results on February 29, 2024 at 14:00 CEST.

Integrum's CEO Rickard Brånemark will present the report together with CFO Jörgen Svanström and US President Jeffrey Zanni in a webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 14:00 CEST.
Location: Webcast (see link below).

The report will be available at https://integrum.se/investor-relations/financial-reports-calendar/

The webcast and presentation material will be accessible via https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/integrum/q3-presentation-2023/ where it is also possible to ask questions.

For more information, please contact:

Rickard Brånemark, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 70 846 10 61
E-mail: [email protected]

Jörgen Svanström, CFO
Phone: + 46 (0) 70 734 96 60
E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is Certified Adviser.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17531/3934582/88a4e18b7e613b00.pdf

2024-02-23 Integrum Invitation to Third Quarter Presentation of Results

SOURCE Integrum AB

Also from this source

Integrum has sold and delivered OPRA™ Implant Systems to a value of SEK 3.5 million to Center of Excellence in Ukraine

Integrum (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) announces that the company today has sold and delivered OPRA™ Implant Systems to a value...

Integrum establishes Center of Excellence in Ukraine

Integrum (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that the company has established a Center of Excellence at the Center for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Earnings Forecasts & Projections

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.