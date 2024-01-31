Integrum has sold and delivered OPRA™ Implant Systems to a value of SEK 3.5 million to Center of Excellence in Ukraine

Integrum AB

31 Jan, 2024

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) announces that the company today has sold and delivered OPRA™ Implant Systems to a value of SEK 3.5 million to Center of Excellence at the Center for Complex Endoprosthetics, Osseointegration and Bionics in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Integrum helped establish the Center of Excellence in December 2023, and two senior surgeons have been trained and certified to perform surgeries on both transfemoral and transhumeral amputees using Integrum's innovative OPRA™ Implant System. Following a successful establishment, the Center of Excellence today completed a major purchase to secure continuous access to the OPRA Implant System.

"There is a great need for amputee care in Ukraine following the brutal Russian invasion. Our innovative implant system that attaches directly to the skeleton is the very best option for many amputees where an ordinary socket prosthesis, for different reasons, is not possible to use. It is satisfying that The Center of Excellence in Kyiv is now fully operational and that more and more amputees can be offered the best possible care," says Rickard Brånemark, CEO of Integrum.

This disclosure contains information that Integrum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 31-01-2024 23:32 CET.

Rickard Brånemark, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 70 846 10 61
E-mail: [email protected]

Jörgen Svanström, CFO
Phone: + 46 (0) 70 734 96 60
E-mail: [email protected]

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is Certified Adviser.

2024-01-31 Integrum PR Center of Excellence Kyiv purchases OPRA Implant systems

News Releases in Similar Topics

