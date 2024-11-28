Integrum Launches Service Initiative to Strengthen U.S. Market Growth

News provided by

Integrum AB

Nov 28, 2024, 05:46 ET

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum AB (publ), ticker (STO: INTEG), a leader in medical technology and developer of the bone-anchored OPRA® Implant System, announces the launch of a new service initiative to enhance warranty and service support for its Axor™ II devices. This initiative is a critical step in advancing Integrum's expansion in the U.S. market and driving sustainable growth.

The new program focuses on significantly reducing service turnaround times and delivering a streamlined, efficient customer experience for Axor™ II devices in the U.S. With this initiative, Integrum aims to provide unmatched support to clinicians and amputees, ensuring continuity of care and optimal device performance.

"This initiative is a key milestone in strengthening our U.S. presence, improving customer satisfaction, and helping providers maximize the value of our solutions," said Scott Flora, CEO of Integrum.

As Integrum accelerates its U.S. market expansion, the company remains dedicated to empowering amputees and supporting clinicians who deliver life-changing care.

For more information, 
Jörgen Svanström, CFO
Phone: + 46 (0) 70 734 96 60
E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is Certified Adviser.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/integrum-ab/r/integrum-launches-service-initiative-to-strengthen-u-s--market-growth,c4072891

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Integrum AB

