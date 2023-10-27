Integrum moves into Turkey

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that the company is entering into the Turkish market with the OPRA™ Implant system in collaboration with the distributor Medikon.

As part of Integrum's efforts to expand the availability of the OPRA™ Implant System to new geographical markets, the company has as of today started a collaboration in Turkey with Medikon (www.medikon.net).

"The collaboration with Medikon secures a foothold in the Turkish market for Integrum's unique solutions, a country where orthopedic healthcare is strongly marked by the earthquake that occurred earlier this year. There is a great need for innovative orthopedic solutions, and we are happy to be able to help improve the quality of life for amputees with our OPRA™ Implant System," said Rickard Brånemark, CEO of Integrum.

For more information please contact:

Rickard Brånemark, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 70 846 10 61
E-mail: [email protected]
Jörgen Svanström, CFO
Phone: + 46 (0) 70 734 96 60
E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17531/3864453/8b2292cb54bbaa9a.pdf

2023-10-27 Integrum PR distribution Turkey

