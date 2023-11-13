Integrum plans to submit a PMA application to the FDA for the use of OPRA in transhumeral amputations based on existing clinical data

News provided by

Integrum AB

13 Nov, 2023, 03:33 ET

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that the company has held a pre-submission meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the regulatory pathway for the use of Integrum's OPRA™ Implant System in transhumeral amputations. Based on the conclusions from the meeting, Integrum plans to submit a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application based on existing clinical data.

Since December 2020, the OPRA Implant System holds a PMA for the treatment of transfemoral (above-knee) amputations. As the OPRA Implant System is equally functional in transhumeral (above-elbow) amputations, Integrum aims to broaden the regulatory approval in the US.

After a recent pre-submission meeting held with the FDA and additional internal analysis and dialogue with the FDA, Integrum has reason to believe that existing clinical data on the transhumeral (above elbow) amputation level may be sufficient to qualify for a PMA. Integrum will therefore intensify the work to compile and submit a PMA application within the first half of 2024.

"Based on our analysis after the FDA pre-submission meeting, we believe that by gathering existing clinical data, we have sufficient material to submit a PMA application for the use of the OPRA Implant System in transhumeral amputations. This means that the time to a potential market approval will most likely be dramatically reduced, without any need to finance further clinical studies. We now aim to broaden the use of the OPRA Implant System as quickly as possible to improve the lives of even more amputees," says Rickard Brånemark, CEO of Integrum.

For more information, please contact:

Rickard Brånemark, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 70 846 10 61
E-mail: [email protected]

Jörgen Svanström, CFO
Phone: + 46 (0) 70 734 96 60
E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Integrum AB

Also from this source

Correction missing MAR reference: Integrum publishes preliminary revenue, result and and cash flow figures for Q2, 2023

For technical and administrative reasons, the previous press release was missing the appropriate MAR reference which is now added. All other items...

Clinical study of Integrum's OPRA™ Implant System on below-knee amputations will include up to 30 patients and is fully funded by the Department of Defense

Integrum (publ) (NASDAQ First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that the US Department of Defense has decided to fully fund a clinical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.