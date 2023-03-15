Integrum Worldwide Retains DAC Capital as Exclusive Buy-side Advisor

DAC Capital's experience in capital raising, debt markets, as well as mergers and acquisitions will be key to Integrum's ongoing acquisition strategy.

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum Worldwide , the global marketing agency collective backed by Apollo Management and M2B Growth Enterprises, today announced that DAC Capital has been retained as Integrum's exclusive buy-side advisory firm. Led by David Abraham, DAC Capital will support Integrum, as well as its two agencies Storia and Chalk , as the collective continues making strategic acquisitions in various marketing service areas.

Abraham, DAC Capital's principal, has completed transactions including acquisitions, asset sales, financings throughout the capital structure, restructurings and work-outs, and other corporate financial activities. Transactions led by DAC and Abraham have spanned numerous sectors of media, technology, software and information services. Abraham has sat on a number of corporate and advisory boards, and has acted as an ongoing advisor for many of DAC's clients. DAC completes its securities transactions through Arq Advisors, LLC, a FINRA/SIPC broker-dealer.

"I've worked with David and his firm DAC Capital in various capacities over the years and I'm excited to be able to bring him on-board to help us continue to scale at Integrum Worldwide," said Claude Zdanow, Integrum Worldwide's President.

Abraham commented, "I'm delighted to be working with Claude and the Integrum team on a sustained program of acquisitions. We have several in the early stages and others on the horizon already. It's always been my objective to help companies grow and this relationship furthers that goal with an exciting client."

In the past year, Integrum Worldwide completed two acquisitions and is currently anticipated maintaining a cadence of two to three transactions annually for the foreseeable future.

Prior to DAC Capital, Abraham was Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at PALAZZO, a leading boutique investment bank in New York City focusing on the media and advertising industries. Abraham is a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and he also earned an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business.

For more information on Integrum Worldwide, visit www.integrumworldwide.com .

ABOUT INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE

Integrum Worldwide is a collective of specialist marketing agencies that includes digital agency Storia and experiential agency Chalk.

The collective provides a range of marketing services including branding, creative, paid media, search engine optimization, and experiential marketing. Through this model, Integrum Worldwide delivers scalable, measurable, and integrated marketing solutions that deliver results. In addition, Integrum Worldwide is focused on developing a best-in-class corporate culture and putting sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and its overall employee population first.

Integrum Worldwide focuses on clients in the middle and upper market with a roster that includes Jennifer Adams, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, PBS, Edrington Americas, We Are Memphis, Cyrcurion, Xcellerate 35, Chemtech, and Beauty Magnet. The collective has teams in the United States, Canada, South America, and India.

