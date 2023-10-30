Integrum's OPRA™ Implant System gets FDA approval for clinical study on below-knee amputations

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that the company's OPRA™ Implant system is approved by FDA to be used in a clinical study on below-knee amputations in the US.

The clinical study will be important for the future approval of the OPRA™ Implant System on the below-knee amputation level, which is the most frequent amputation level. The study will be performed by the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"This is an important milestone in the expansion of indications for our OPRA™ Implant System," said Rickard Brånemark, CEO of Integrum.

For more information please contact:

Rickard Brånemark, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 846 10 61

E-mail: [email protected]

Jörgen Svanström, CFO

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 734 96 60

E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser.

