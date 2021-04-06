Intek and Minerva Announce Strategic Partnership with CipherLab USA

Intek and Minerva develop, implement and support leading edge warehouse management, execution and control system software (WMS/WES/WCS) for distributors and manufacturers. Both companies excel at producing tailored and scalable solutions to meet the needs of small / mid-tier companies up to Fortune 500 companies.

CipherLab is a forerunner in Automatic Identification Data Capture (AIDC) solutions and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) for a wide range of industries. CipherLab's expertise lies within the convergence of scanning, mobile computing, and business process design.

This partnership will deliver to clients more efficient supply chains, field sales services, retail operations and reduced cost of doing business in almost every sector. The Intek, Minerva, and CipherLab combination creates a skilled network of reliable providers who will deliver successful solutions to businesses that choose their partners for superior value, performance and quality.

"The partnership amplifies the reach of all three companies to offer their products and outstanding customer support to an even wider segment of customers," Gary Page, VP CipherLab Sales announced, "All three companies specialize in implementation and support with our leading edge technologies."

"This partnership offers a greater extension to our existing network and enables us to provide even more efficiencies with the seamless integration of automation, software, and mobile identification and capture technology to deliver higher return on investment (ROI) for our clients," said Stan Mclean, President of Intek.

CipherLab leverages Android OS to streamline client operations and increase outputs. Intek and Minerva utilize a modular approach to build and deploy tailored solutions in the areas of distribution, manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare, and retail. Together, Intek, Minerva, and CipherLab now provide a total solution and higher service levels to even more end-users.

Intek and Minerva:

Intek and Minerva WMS/WES/WCS software solutions offer a wide range of a capabilities to distributors and manufacturers beyond those found in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Data Collection modules, or light weight SAAS WMS solutions. Intek/Minerva solutions bridge the operational performance gap for manufacturers and distributors and deliver seamless integration to business systems ranging from Quickbooks to SAP.

SencorpWhite:

SencorpWhite is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent storage and retrieval solutions, thermoforming, sealing, and inventory management software. We offer customized solutions with in-house engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, on-site maintenance, and service with field service engineers located throughout the United States. For more information, call (508) 771-9400 or e-mail [email protected].

CipherLab:

CipherLab is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of Automatic Identification and Data Capture/Collection products and systems. The company's mobile computers and scanners are integrated into the networks of some of the world's best known logistics, retail, distribution, government installations and healthcare companies, helping them run more efficiently and effectively onsite and on the road. CipherLab USA is headquartered in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit www.cipherlab.com.

Follow Us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sencorpwhite

https://twitter.com/sencorpwhite

https://www.instagram.com/sencorpwhite/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKITGVQlcBaKCFjX_QkujPg

SOURCE SencorpWhite