Intel & AMD vs. AWS: Liftr provides Insights into significant changes in market share

Making otherwise opaque information visible

"Our market intelligence, leveraging unique datasets, provides visibility into infrastructure activity which would otherwise be opaque," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "Our customers never expected to see this dramatic of a shift among the technology providers. It's been exciting to watch the changes from one of our monthly analyses to the next."

What is changing?

Liftr Insights data demonstrates that over the past 18 months, Intel's share of offerings in the public cloud market has decreased over 12%. While our data shows AMD gaining ground, the true disrupter is Amazon Web Services. AWS is producing, marketing and expanding deployments of their own ARM-based Graviton processors. Liftr Insight's data shows that AWS Graviton now makes up nearly 4% of offerings across the top four CSPs and almost 14% of AWS's offerings. This is up from less than 1% 18 months earlier.

Early Insights

"There are rumors that Azure and other providers may follow AWS's lead," says Schadt. "Our customers will be among the first to see and track when those changes occur."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates market intelligence to portfolio managers and research analysts as well as supply chain customers. Among the data obtained are configurations, components, deployment geo and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, and AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS and Google

Among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services , Microsoft Azure , Alibaba Cloud , and Google Cloud , as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Technology investors can easily ingest this timely, standardized and operationally-compliant information into their predictive financial models.

Liftr Insights provides a high-level map overlay of service growth and availability for the four tracked cloud service providers at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap .

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Liftr Cloud Components Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.

The following are registered intellectual property marks, trademarks or service marks of their respective companies:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Alibaba Cloud

Google Cloud

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA

AMD

Xilinx

SOURCE Liftr Insights

Related Links

https://liftrinsights.com

