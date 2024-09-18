Intel 471 Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing Granular Insights and Finished Intelligence on the Latest Cyber Threats with Its Cyber Intelligence Cloud Platform

Intel 471's CTI platform empowers organizations to navigate complex threats, improve visibility across digital assets, and proactively secure their environments against evolving cyber risks.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cyber threat intelligence (CTI) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Intel 471 with the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company is a leading global CTI solution provider that drives growth by extending the impact of operationalized threat intelligence across various business functions. By addressing a broad spectrum of use cases, such as threat hunting, security operations, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), Intel 471 empowers organizations to align their security efforts with overall business operations. This comprehensive approach enables Intel 471 to strategically broaden its innovation scalability by expanding its solution portfolio to cater to both early-stage CTI maturity organizations and those requiring more sophisticated CTI solutions.

Intel 471

Intel 471's cyber intelligence cloud platform provides customers with granular insights and finished intelligence on the latest cyber threats via a unified web portal or API integration. Intel 471's external attack surface management (EASM) solution enables organizations to discover common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), such as internet-exposed hosts, expired digital certificates, and weak encryption, while continuously monitoring trends regarding newly weaponized CVEs. With its EASM solution, organizations can set up automatic alerts relevant to specific domains, monitor third-party external attack surfaces, evaluate vendor security postures, and monitor externally exposed information such as email addresses and compromised credentials. This comprehensive approach ensures that organizations gain the much-needed visibility of their digital footprint to secure it proactively. The SaaS platform's core intelligence domains include:

Adversary intelligence

Malware intelligence

Credentials intelligence

Vulnerabilities intelligence

Marketplace intelligence

Cyber Geopolitical intelligence

Martin Naydenov, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "While many CTI vendors rely on third-party and open-source data, Intel 471 stands out for its human-intelligence-centered approach and timely, actionable reports. Leveraging a global team of skilled analysts, Intel 471 extracts insights directly from threat actors and conducts tailored research upon request, ensuring its intelligence's relevance, timeliness, and exclusivity."

Intel 471's Collection Management Team (CMT) offers unique insights into attackers' intent and motivation, aiding in the swift detection and prevention of breaches. This saves investigation time and costs and prevents payments for illegitimate ransom demands. By providing timely insights and detailed leak information, Intel 471 helps organizations understand breaches and adjust strategies promptly, enhancing their security posture and mitigating risks effectively. With Intel 471, organizations can continuously map out their digital assets, monitor various intelligence sources, understand adversary motivations, and identify vulnerabilities. Additionally, Intel 471 enables organizations to rapidly deploy advanced intelligence-driven threat hunting and detection, furthering its customers' ability to operationalize CTI and proactively hunt for stealthy threats in their environment—threats that go undetected by traditional tools but can be identified and removed before greater damage is done.

"Intel 471 has established itself as a leading global provider of CTI solutions through its human-centered intelligence approach, capturing a significant global revenue share and achieving robust growth rates. Intel 471 enables organizations beyond just technology, serving as a trusted partner and offering services such as RFIs and threat hunt packages, supported by a team of expert analysts who provide comprehensive insights and protection against sophisticated threats," added Naydenov. For its strong overall performance in the CTI industry, Intel 471 earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Camila Tinajero

P: +54911 6713 2748

E: [email protected]

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using the real-time insights about adversaries, their relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses. The company's platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced intelligence, which fuels our external attack surface and advanced behavioral threat hunting solutions. Customers utilize this operationalized intelligence to drive a proactive response to neutralize threats and mitigate risk. Organizations across the globe leverage Intel 471's world-class intelligence, our trusted practitioner engagement and enablement and globally dispersed ground expertise as their frontline guardian against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats to fight the adversary -- and win. Learn more at https://intel471.com/.

Your voice of reason and truth.

Contact:

Erica Stuchel

W2 Communications

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan