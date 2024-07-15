Intel and Fresh Start Women's Foundation Partner on All-Women Cohort in Launch of Pilot Apprenticeship Program

Intel's first U.S. apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians offers competitive wages, guaranteed jobs, and nationally recognized credentials to participants

PHOENIX, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move towards empowering women in advanced manufacturing and building a diverse Arizona workforce, Intel has partnered with Fresh Start Women's Foundation to recruit its first all-women cohort for the launch of its inaugural apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians. This initiative underscores Fresh Start's commitment to equipping Valley women with the access, resources, and opportunities needed to achieve self-sufficiency and use their strength to thrive.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Fresh Start Woman Gabby Medina, Intel Chief People Officer Christy Pambianchi and Fresh Start Director of Education Adriana Arroyo announce the launch of Intel's inaugural apprenticeship program for manufacturing technicians and the all-women cohort recruited by Fresh Start Women's Foundation.

At a launch event with Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, hosted by Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO Sandra Watson, Intel Chief People Officer Christy Pambianchi explained, "Facility technicians are especially difficult to find. There is a much smaller pool of trained applicants with this specific skill set. The Intel apprenticeship program addresses this challenge by expanding the semiconductor talent pipeline and providing critical support structures, especially needed for women and underrepresented groups, to help meet the workforce demand of the future."

Intel's pilot apprenticeship program is launching with ten Fresh Start women. The program will offer a combination of classroom instruction and on-the-job training to prepare participants for successful careers in the semiconductor industry. The Fresh Start women, graduates of the QuickStart Semiconductor Technician program offered at Mesa Community College, will embark on a journey that not only enhances their skills but also offers them a tangible pathway to a stable and rewarding career.

"When I first applied to Fresh Start, I was struggling with postpartum depression and felt like my only identity was as a mom. Fresh Start helped me realize my potential and discover a passion for the tech field," said Laura Jabalera, one of the women who applied to the program. "This Intel apprenticeship offers me the chance to continue learning and start a career that inspires me. It's about breaking the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck and creating a brighter future for myself and my daughter."

Participants in the one-year registered apprenticeship program will earn a competitive wage from day one as full-time Intel employees. Upon successful completion, they will be guaranteed a job at Intel and receive a portable, nationally recognized credential.

"Fresh Start has been pivotal in my journey towards a new career as a single mom," added Gabby Medina, another Fresh Start applicant for the apprenticeship program. "Fresh Start's support has empowered me to break free from past challenges and embrace a future in technology that I never thought possible. This apprenticeship with Intel is not just about learning new skills—it's about paving a path to independence and showing other women that we can thrive in this industry."

To date, over its 33-year history, Fresh Start has empowered over 60,000 Arizona women on their journeys to build brighter futures for themselves and their children. Through personalized programs focused on critical areas of need from health and well-being, computer skills, financial management, resume building, professionalism, and career development, education has remained at the core of Fresh Start's mission. The organization is proud to strategically partner with educators and employers to provide career training and employment opportunities to help women achieve self-sufficiency.

Intel will continue to prioritize workforce development initiatives that create inclusive pathways, improve people's lives and enable the company to create life-changing technology. With additional CHIPS Act funding, Intel hopes to expand the new apprenticeship program to its other U.S. sites.

For more information about programs and services or to make a donation to Fresh Start Women's Foundation, please visit www.freshstartwomen.org.

About Fresh Start Women's Foundation:

Fresh Start's mission is to provide access and resources that help women achieve self-sufficiency and use their strength to thrive. Our ultimate vision is to create unlimited opportunities for women. For over three decades, Fresh Start has supported more than 60,000 Arizona women, serving more than 4,000 women each year. 82% are mothers, 62% are single mothers and 67% are women of color. These women face a variety of barriers hindering their ability to be personally or financially self-sufficient, including domestic violence, generational poverty, and unemployment. Through our award-winning Impact Program, Fresh Start offers focused programs, services, access to training and education, as well as employment and career services to help women reach their personal and professional goals. For more information, visit www.freshstartwomen.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

