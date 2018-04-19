Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises' Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production

As Enterprises adopt containers & microservices as part of their DevOps-led business transformation, they come to a point where deployments stall without a solution for persistent storage since they are unable to containerize their most important, mission critical applications like databases, big data applications, other stateful services. The rapid growth of Portworx, who now counts 14 customers in the Fortune Global 1000 and U.S federal agencies, is fueled by this pent-up demand for containerized stateful services. Now, by leveraging the high-performance Intel Xeon® processor E5-2600 family, large capacity Intel Solid State Drives (Intel SSD), and high-speed Intel Ethernet Converged Network Adapters, and Portworx, customers can easily operate highly reliable, elastic data services infrastructure.

Portworx PX-Enterprise is a cloud native storage solution purpose-built for enterprise DevOps. PX-Enterprise automates the deployment and operations of data services at scale. With PX-Enterprise, an operator can manage any database or stateful service on any infrastructure using any container scheduler including Kubernetes and Mesosphere DC/OS. PX-Enterprise offers a single data management layer for all stateful services, no matter where they run.

"PX-Enterprise eliminates all the data layer pain points with stateful containerized applications enabling managed service providers and enterprises to deploy and scale cloud-native applications rapidly," said Murli Thirumale, CEO, Portworx. "Intel's high-performance architecture combined with Portworx cloud native storage enables applications to run at close to bare-metal performance levels. MSP and Enterprise cloud-native container deployments are expanding even faster with Portworx than I would have predicted a year ago."

Using this breakthrough reference architecture can help reduce an enterprise data center's total cost of ownership, while increasing flexibility and scalability with elastic cloud-scale provisioning and data services infrastructure for containerized workloads.

This unique Portworx and Intel reference architecture was performance evaluated on representative cloud and on-premises configurations. The test specifications and results can be found on our associated technical blog post. The following benchmarks were completed:

Storage benchmarks to demonstrate the raw system performance of PX-Enterprise devices.

Application performance suites to demonstrate performance of real-world applications running on a PX-Enterprise storage platform.

To view the complete reference architecture, please visit our website.

About Portworx

Portworx is the the best cloud native storage solution for containers, designed with DevOps in mind. With Portworx, customers can manage any database or stateful service on any infrastructure using any container scheduler, including Kubernetes, Mesosphere DC/OS, and Docker Swarm. Portworx solves the five most common problems DevOps teams encounter when running stateful services in production: persistence, high availability, data automation, security, and support for multiple data stores and infrastructure. Portworx is ideally suited for solution verticals such as databases, IoT, messaging queues, continuous integration and continuous deployment (CICD), big data and content management. Customers include Lufthansa Systems, TGen, eight companies in the Fortune Global 500, and other Fortune 1000 customers in healthcare, global manufacturing, telecom and federal.

