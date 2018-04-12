Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium

Brooks will open the 2018 program. A University of Michigan alum, Brooks is responsible for leading, managing and driving Intel's M&A strategy and execution, as well as overseeing Intel Capital, Intel's global investment organization, which makes equity investments in innovative technology startups and companies worldwide in support of Intel's strategic objectives. He has spent 23 years in the investment banking industry and has deep experience in both the United States and Europe.

"The investment landscape is constantly changing in reaction to the economic and legislative climate both here in the Midwest and the broader United States," said David Brophy, director of the Center for Venture Capital & Private Equity Finance at the University of Michigan. "The Michigan Growth Capital Symposium allows us the opportunity to hear from world-class speakers and learn from each other while forging and strengthening the relationships that will continue to move the Midwest's entrepreneurial economy forward."

In addition to these presentations, attendees will also hear from entrepreneurs, researchers, investment professionals and business executives as they address top issues that entrepreneurs and venture capitalists face in today's tech transfer, cybersecurity and healthcare environments. Confirmed speakers include:

Jim Adox , managing director, Venture Investors

, managing director, Venture Investors Jennifer Baird , co-founder Accuri; founder and CEO, TroveAx

, co-founder Accuri; founder and CEO, TroveAx Sundu Brahamsandra, president, NeuMoDx Molecular

Rodney Davenport , CTO, State of Michigan

, CTO, Mark Forchette , president and CEO, Delphinus Medical Technologies

, president and CEO, Delphinus Medical Technologies Erik Iverson , managing director, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation

, managing director, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation Brian Kelly , CEO, Censys

, CEO, Censys Jack Miner , managing director, Cleveland Clinic Ventures

, managing director, Cleveland Clinic Ventures Jonathan Murray , managing director, Draper Triangle

, managing director, Draper Triangle Rob Owens , managing director, equity research analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets

, managing director, equity research analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets Tim Petersen , managing director, Arboretum Ventures

, managing director, Arboretum Ventures Dan Rhodes , president and CEO, co-founder, Strata Oncology

, president and CEO, co-founder, Strata Oncology Jeff Schumann , CEO and co-founder, Wiretap

, CEO and co-founder, Wiretap Kelly Sexton , associate VP for research, University of Michigan Technology Transfer and Innovation Partnerships

, associate VP for research, Technology Transfer and Innovation Partnerships Kurk Skifstad , Ph.D., CEO, ArborMetrix

, Ph.D., CEO, ArborMetrix Dug Song, CEO and co-founder, Duo Security

The program will also feature pitch presentations from promising Midwest companies in the life sciences and technology industries that are seeking investment funding. The full list will be announced later this month. There will also be a dedicated tech transfer pitch track, highlighting the innovative companies coming out of the Midwest's top-tier universities. Confirmed participants include:

Karen Deak , Director Network Engagement, University of Notre Dame

, Director Network Engagement, Andy McColm , Innovation Center, Michigan State University

, Innovation Center, Jack Miner , Cleveland Clinic Ventures, Cleveland Clinic

, Cleveland Clinic Ventures, Cleveland Clinic Michael Psarouthakis , Tech Transfer Venture Center, University of Michigan

, Tech Transfer Venture Center, Russ Straate , Office of Tech Commercialization, University of Minnesota

, Office of Tech Commercialization, Cheryl Turnbill , Venture Capital & New Ventures, Ohio State University

Hosted by the University of Michigan Ross School of Business' Center for Venture Capital & Private Equity Finance with support from the Michigan Venture Capital Association, this year's Symposium will be held May 15-16, 2018 at the Marriott Resort in Ypsilanti, Mich.

For more information on MGCS 2018, please visit www.michigangcs.com/.

About the Michigan Growth Capital Symposium

The Michigan Growth Capital Symposium (MGCS) is the original university-based venture investment fair, which was first held in 1981. This decades-old nationally attended event is the largest Midwest fair of its kind that brings together venture capital investors, business angels, start-up companies, university tech transfer officers and research faculty. MGCS provides an opportunity for participants from the venture capital community to connect with Midwest start-ups seeking funding and to learn about emerging innovations that span tech and the life sciences. MGCS is presented by the Center for Venture Capital & Private Equity Finance and the Zell Lurie Institute at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, with support from the Michigan Venture Capital Association.

