Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger to Deliver Keynote Speech at COMPUTEX 2024

TAIPEI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) has announced Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corporation, as a keynote speaker at COMPUTEX 2024 on June 4. Embracing COMPUTEX's theme of artificial intelligence (AI), Gelsinger will showcase Intel's next-generation data center and client computing products bringing AI Everywhere by making the technology accessible through exceptionally engineered platforms, secure solutions and open ecosystems support.

【COMPUTEX Photo】COMPUTEX 2023 Keynotes are full with crowds

Gelsinger will detail how Intel's AI portfolio – including AI-accelerated Intel® Xeon®, Intel® Gaudi® and Intel® Core™ Ultra processor families – unlocks new possibilities in the data center and cloud and across the world's network and edge applications, and how it ushers in the age of the AI PC, transforming the future of productivity and creativity. Gelsinger will also discuss how Intel Xeon processors deliver exceptional performance-per-watt efficiencies, freeing up server capacity for more AI tasks while delivering optimal total cost of ownership (TCO) and power-saving sustainability benefits.

AI innovation is expected to increase the digital economy's impact to as much as one-third of global gross domestic product. With its footprint across data center, cloud, network, PC and edge, Intel is positioned to support and supply AI across markets and to develop the technologies and solutions that empower customers to seamlessly integrate and effectively run AI across all their applications.

During the COMPUTEX exhibition, TAITRA will host a series of keynote speeches, inviting global technology industry giants to analyze key technological innovations. In addition, more keynote speakers from AMD, Qualcomm, MediaTek, NXP, Supermicro, and Delta, will also take the stage to share their visions for the future of the AI ecosystem collectively.

COMPUTEX is set to take place from June 4 to June 7 at Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2. This year's theme, "Connecting AI," covers six major topics: AI computing, advanced connectivity, future mobility, immersive reality, sustainability, and innovations. With 1,500 participating exhibitors showcasing 4,500 booths. For more information, please visit the official COMPUTEX exhibition website at www.computextaipei.com.tw.

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

