Intel Collaborates With Overwolf to Establish $7M Fund for Apps and Mods for Core Gamers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Overwolf is announcing a partnership with Intel Corporation to expand development opportunities for the PC gaming community. Through the collaboration, a development fund is being created for developers working on game applications, modifications, or game services that enhance the experience of today's PC games.

"We continuously look for opportunities to help developers create awesome experiences that make today's top games even more fun to play," said Uri Marchand, CEO at Overwolf. "We've designed the fund's evaluation process to be simple and fast so that developers can focus 100% of their efforts on making the best possible application, mod or game extension."

"Intel has long been committed to delivering the most compelling gaming experiences running on Intel® architecture," said John Bonini, VP, GM of VR, Esports and Gaming at Intel. "Our collaboration with Overwolf further extends our ability to empower a new generation of developers to create compelling, exciting gaming software."

To learn more and apply for funding, please visit https://play.overwolf.com/fund/.

About Overwolf

Overwolf's mission is to improve gaming experiences for gamers worldwide through useful, effective in-game apps and tools.

Working with developers, Overwolf enables new game features and overlays which 'should always have been there' to be implemented effectively and swiftly, bringing new value to millions of players. Overwolf's partners include OP.GG, NVIDIA, Cloud9, Team Liquid, Riot Games, Logitech and others. For more information, visit Overwolf.

SOURCE Overwolf

Related Links

https://www.overwolf.com/

